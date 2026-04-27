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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe

Vande Bharat coach derails at Pune station entry on diamond crossing; no injuries reported, passengers safe, Railways cite yard work.

Vande Bharat coach derails at Pune station entry on diamond crossing.
Vande Bharat coach derails at Pune station entry on diamond crossing.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 27, 2026 21:39:06 IST

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Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe

A coach of the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed on a diamond crossing while entering Pune railway station on Monday evening, briefly causing panic among passengers.

Railway officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and said the issue occurred amid ongoing yard remodelling work at the station.

(This is a breaking news story…)
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Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe

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Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe
Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe
Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe
Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe

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