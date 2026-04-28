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Home > India News > Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video

Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video

A woman employee died after a lift malfunction at Nashik Government Medical College, captured on CCTV. The incident highlights serious safety lapses, poor maintenance, and lack of emergency protocols, raising urgent concerns over workplace safety in public hospitals.

Woman Employee Crushed in Nashik Medical College Lift Incident
Woman Employee Crushed in Nashik Medical College Lift Incident

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 28, 2026 01:34:34 IST

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Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video

The Government Medical College (GMC) in Nashik experienced its first operating hours as a medical facility on Monday morning when actual medical needs used their building space. At 9:00 a.m. on April 27 a female employee died during her regular work shift, which created a social media shockwave that followed the incident. The final moments of the staff member show her movement toward the equipment lift area according to CCTV footage. When she leaned into the shaft, she wanted to check the lift’s position, or she wanted to find out about a mechanical problem that caused the equipment to break down. The lift system fell down suddenly, which resulted in the equipment pressing her head and neck against the building structure. 

Disturbing Final Moments Highlight Critical Safety Lapses and Emergency Response Failures

The following silent combat showed her need for assistance through hand signals because she lacked the ability to scream, which demonstrates a serious safety failure that has brought grief to both the local community and medical professionals.

Mechanical Integrity and Infrastructure Vulnerability

The Nashik GMC hoist failure occurred because an unscheduled equipment stop revealed deep-rooted problems that affect industrial lift upkeep and maintenance of state-operated facilities. The operation of medical hoists requires complete accuracy because their use occurs within busy locations. The accident demonstrates how “deadly negligence” results from operators who ignore safety regulations. The lift system requires secondary braking systems and obstruction detection sensors, which stop descent when an obstacle exists.

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Ensuring Regular Inspections and Accountability in Medical Equipment Maintenance

Public medical facilities should maintain safe operations, which require their existence to check all mechanical equipment through regular inspections. The investigation needs to establish whether the “hoist mechanism failure” occurred because of an unforeseen incident or because of equipment deterioration, which the engineering department failed to maintain.



Occupational Hazards and Workplace Safety Mandates

The incident has evolved beyond its initial mechanical failure because it shows how public sector workers experience safety protection problems. The employee who leaned into a lift shaft demonstrates the organization needs operational procedures that workers can follow instead of forcing employees to solve equipment problems. The distressing CCTV footage shows the victim who tried to warn others while being held down, which proves the necessity for emergency response training and visible warning signs to exist in utility areas. 

Urgent Need for Accountability and Safety Reforms in Government Hospitals

The requirement for true accountability goes beyond a simple local investigation because it needs complete changes to current practices that control workplace safety rules in all government hospitals. The organization needs to create a new safety culture that prevents lift-related deaths through its dedication to staff safety, which matches its commitment to patient care.

Also Read: Shocking Jalpaiguri Train Incident: Boy Falls From Moving Coach, Emergency Chain Allegedly Fails To Stop Train, Watch Video

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Tags: CCTV incidentGMC NashikNashik lift accident

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Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video

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Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video
Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video
Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video
Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video

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