Shocking Jalpaiguri Train Incident: Boy Falls From Moving Coach, Emergency Chain Allegedly Fails To Stop Train, Watch Video

A video that shows a disturbing event has spread through social media platforms and caused a public backlash, which shows the distressing events that happened on the Jalpaiguri-Ramnagar route in West Bengal. The footage shows a horrifying event that shows a young boy who fell from a moving train while passengers tried to stop the train but failed to do so. According to witnesses, the incident happened right after the train left Raninagar Jalpaiguri station. The passengers in the overcrowded general compartment started to pull the emergency alarm chain after they heard someone scream “bachao,” which means help.

Train Travels 10–15 KM After Emergency Chain Pulled

The train continued to operate for 10 to 15 kilometers even after people pulled the emergency alarm multiple times and made frantic calls to railway authorities. The man who filmed the incident showed how the commuters experienced deep distress because they could not reach the child who had fallen from the train which showed how emergency response systems had completely failed.







Crisis-Response Disconnect: Emergency Chain Failure

The Automatic Vacuum Brake (AVB) system failed to stop the vessel which created serious concerns about the maintenance of rolling stock and the effectiveness of onboard safety systems. The Emergency Chain Pull (ECP) system requires a passenger to pull the chain which activates an emergency system that drops air pressure to notify the loco pilot and guard through a pressure gauge drop.

The “ghost run” for the distance of 15 kilometers shows that either the system experienced a mechanical bypass or there was a total breakdown of communication between the coaches and engine cabin. The safety feature became a decorative ornament through operational negligence, which resulted in passengers witnessing their medical emergency time limit vanish. The incident demonstrates a dangerous weakness in the monitoring system that tracks railway safety integrity levels because it fails to detect when the link between distress signals and braking systems gets broken.

Compartment Overcrowding and General Class Vulnerability

The mechanical breakdown of the system shows how the travel crisis has become an emergency while General Class (GS) coaches remain unprotected from this ongoing issue. The video shows a train compartment that exceeds its safe weight limit because all seats except one are occupied, which caused the boy to fall and prevented other passengers from reaching the alarm system. The decreased number of general coaches serves as the main reason that results in commuter congestion because passengers need to stand in unsafe areas close to open doors. The Indian Railways alarm chain misuse has become a social media topic, while this situation involves a real emergency that required institutional response yet received no official communication.

Overcrowding in Unreserved Coaches Under Scrutiny After Jalpaiguri Incident Exposes Safety Gaps

The absence of immediate Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistance, together with the failure to activate emergency brakes, shows a serious problem with how authorities protect their most at-risk passengers. The Ministry of Railways must tackle the unreserved section overcrowding problem because it creates unsafe conditions for people who travel through the “lifeline of the nation” without paying for reserved seats.

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