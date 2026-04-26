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Home > India News > Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

In Mahisagar district, police arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly raping his 26-year-old relative with a mental disability in Lunawada.

70-year-old-man arrested for alleged rape of mentally disabled niece in Gujarat (AI IMAGE)
70-year-old-man arrested for alleged rape of mentally disabled niece in Gujarat (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 26, 2026 13:21:37 IST

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Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

Gujarat Rape News:  Police in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district arrested a 70-year-old man after he allegedly raped his 26-year-old relative, a woman with a mental disability. The assault happened in Lunawada town. Police say the man, who lives nearby and is part of the extended family, took advantage when the woman was alone.

A 70-year-old man rapes disabled niece in Gujarat

According to the complaint, he called her to his house, made sure his wife was out so they’d be alone, locked the door, and assaulted her. He then threatened her not to tell anyone.

Despite his threats, the woman told her mother what happened. Her mother went straight to the police and filed a complaint. Officers responded quickly, registered a case, and arrested the man. He’s now in judicial custody.

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Police haven’t shared more about the investigation, just that they’re following the laws about sexual assault and offences against people with disabilities. The local community is deeply shaken, and police say their investigation is still underway.

Previous incident of rape in Gujarat

A 15-year-old girl was gangraped by eight people in Gujarat’s Navsari district in January 2025 and they have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday. They have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

“On January 7, the incident occurred in a village in Vansda town. The 15-year-old victim had gone out of her house at 10:30pm to relieve herself when three men on bikes, known to her and her family, kidnapped her,” he said. “The men took her 2.5km away where five other men were waiting. The eight men then gangraped the victim. Seven accused are in the 20-21 age bracket while one is a minor,” he said.

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Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

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Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

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Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone
Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone
Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone
Gujarat Horror: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 26-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Niece In Mahisagar District, Lured Her To Home When She Was Alone

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