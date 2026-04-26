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Home > Entertainment News > Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

At an event in Delhi, Kailash Kher refused to sing on request, calling it disrespectful to artists. Comparing it to asking Sachin Tendulkar to hit a six, he sparked a wider debate on valuing artistic effort.

Kailash Kher (IMAGE: X)
Kailash Kher (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 26, 2026 12:34:33 IST

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Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

KAILASH KHER CONTROVERSY: Kailash Kher wasn’t having it when a host asked him to sing a few lines at a recent awards event. He flat-out refused, saying that kind of request is pretty disrespectful to artists. This happened during the seventh Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare at Taj Palace, Delhi, on April 25. The host, probably thinking it was harmless, casually asked Kailash to break into song. Kailash shot it down, using the opportunity to talk about a bigger problem.

Kailash Kher refuses to sing at event, gets mad at host

He spoke up against this habit of asking singers to perform on demand. According to Kailash, it cheapens the value of music and ignores all the hard work behind it.

He said, “This is what I want to change, something I feel strongly about. Don’t treat singers and music like you can just ask for a quick song to set the mood. It’s wrong. Please, stop making these requests.”

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Kailash Kher draws a comparison to Sachin Tendulkar

Kailash used the example of other professions to put his point across. He continued, “Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? On this earth nobody does this. Or army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Please don’t do that. please don’t make a fool of a kalakar. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Sadhak, Artists hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain (Would you ask Sachin Tendulkar to hit a six for you? No one does that. Or would you ask a soldier to take a position to fire? Please don’t do this. Don’t make artists look like buffoons. Don’t make an artist simply a performer. An artist is a searcher; he belongs to himself).”

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Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

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Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

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Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’
Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’
Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’
Kailash Kher Loses Cool At Event Host After Being Asked To Sing Two Lines, Calls Out ‘Disrespectful’ Practice: ‘Sachin Ko Bologe Ek Chakka Laga Ke Dikha?’

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