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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

Aaryamann Sethi: Aaryamann Sethi in his vlogs 'Aary Vlogs' reveals that his younger brother had earlier lost ₹80,000 in a credit card scam, pointing to repeated fraud incidents in the family. The concern grew after his brother Ayushmaan lost ₹87,000 in a similar case, prompting a strong reaction from the family.

(Image Credit: YouTube)
(Image Credit: YouTube)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 26, 2026 12:10:10 IST

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Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

When Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son, Aayushmaan Sethi, was recently scammed online using his credit card, they found themselves in the midst of an unexpected event. The day started like any other, but suddenly became stressful when a large sum was charged from his account without explicit approval. The family shared the incident in a vlog and it quickly went viral. The incident started off as panic but soon became a combination of concern and humour as the family attempted to resolve the issue and move on.

Aaryamann Sethi: Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 In A Credit Card Scam

The problem started, according to Aayushmaan, when he signed up for a seven day trial on an online service. He authorised a transaction of ₹0, thinking it was a verification process. But a while later, his credit card was charged with the full annual subscription fee of ₹87,000. This left him perplexed and concerned. In the vlog, Archana recommended calling the bank right away to cancel the charge, while Parmeet recommended to focus more on blocking the payment than cancelling the card. His brother Aaryamann lightened the mood by joking about him being scammed in the past.

Aaryamann Sethi: Archana Puran Singh’s Son Loses ₹87,000 In Credit Card Scam, Family Reacts ‘Not The First Time’

This wasn’t the first such incident for Aayushmaan. Earlier, he had lost about ₹80,000 in another online scam involving a gaming site, but was able to retrieve the funds. This time, it seemed slightly more difficult, particularly as he had unintentionally authorised the first payment and had trouble getting in touch with the right people. Ayushmaan Sethi, who works in the field of film-making, has assisted film-makers from prominent production companies such as Dharma Productions and Friday Filmworks. He has also directed a music video and written a short film, while pursuing his interests in acting and storytelling.

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Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

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Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

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Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again
Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again
Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again
Who Is Aaryamann Sethi? Archana Puran Singh’s Son Once Lost ₹80,000 To A Credit Card Scam; Family Reacts As Ayushmaan Loses ₹87,000 Again

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