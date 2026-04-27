IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

IPL 2026 Standings: Royal Challengers Bengaluru solidified their position in second place in the IPL 2026 points table with a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB managed to bowl out DC for a low score of 75 runs in a special bowling performance led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. The two pacers bowled with incredible control in the power play to pick up three wickets each. They proved to be unplayable as DC lost their first six wickets for only eight runs on the board. The Capitals became the first team to lose six wickets under 10 runs in IPL. In the power play, only 13 runs were scored, which is the lowest in the history of IPL. However, a couple of solid knocks from Abhishek Porel and David Miller powered DC past the lowest ever score, which is RCB’s 49.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings, being the only undefeated team in IPL 2026 so far, lead the points table and are followed by RCB in second place. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the back of four consecutive wins have moved to third place while the Rajasthan Royals are placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table.

IPL 2026: Who won the DC vs RCB clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the DC vs RCB clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions bowled Delhi Capitals out for 75 runs in the first innings and then chased down the total with nine wickets and 81 balls to spare.

IPL 2026: How has RCB performed so far?

Having won the title in the previous season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started the season in an incredible fashion. The Rajat Patidar-led side has managed to win six out their first eight games of the season. With 12 points, RCB are placed second on the points table behind Punjab Kings.

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 7 6 0 1 13 +1.333 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 8 6 2 0 12 +1.919 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.815 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 5 3 0 10 +0.602 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 8 3 5 0 6 -1.060 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

IPL 2026: Which team is still undefeated in the season?

Punjab Kings is the only team that is still undefeated in the season. They started their season with a win by three wickets against the Gujarat Titans. PBKS then defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Their third clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out at Eden Gardens. Since then, they have won against SRH by six wickets, MI by seven wickets, LSG by 54 runs, and DC by six wickets.

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Lucknow Super Giants is placed at the bottom on the IPL 2026 points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side has won only two games out of their eight matches so far in the season. They started their season with a six-wicket defeat against DC. LSG then defeated SRH by five wickets and KKR by three wickets. The Super Giants then lost to GT by seven wickets, RCB by five wickets, PBKS by 54 runs, RR by 40 runs, and in a super over against KKR.

Also Read: DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals Avoid Unwanted IPL Record — Check Top 10 Lowest Scores (RCB 49 Still Lowest) of All-Time