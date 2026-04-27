LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake cannibalism james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

IPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed Delhi Capitals by nine wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, to climb to second in the IPL 2026 points table. Punjab Kings remain unbeaten at the top, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals hold top-four spots. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants continue to struggle at the bottom of the standings.

RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by nine wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Image Credit: ANI
RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by nine wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 27, 2026 23:42:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

IPL 2026 Standings: Royal Challengers Bengaluru solidified their position in second place in the IPL 2026 points table with a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. RCB managed to bowl out DC for a low score of 75 runs in a special bowling performance led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. The two pacers bowled with incredible control in the power play to pick up three wickets each. They proved to be unplayable as DC lost their first six wickets for only eight runs on the board. The Capitals became the first team to lose six wickets under 10 runs in IPL. In the power play, only 13 runs were scored, which is the lowest in the history of IPL. However, a couple of solid knocks from Abhishek Porel and David Miller powered DC past the lowest ever score, which is RCB’s 49. 

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings, being the only undefeated team in IPL 2026 so far, lead the points table and are followed by RCB in second place. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the back of four consecutive wins have moved to third place while the Rajasthan Royals are placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table. 

IPL 2026: Who won the DC vs RCB clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the DC vs RCB clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions bowled Delhi Capitals out for 75 runs in the first innings and then chased down the total with nine wickets and 81 balls to spare.

You Might Be Interested In

IPL 2026: How has RCB performed so far?

Having won the title in the previous season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have started the season in an incredible fashion. The Rajat Patidar-led side has managed to win six out their first eight games of the season. With 12 points, RCB are placed second on the points table behind Punjab Kings. 

IPL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

7

6

0

1

13

+1.333

2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

8

6

2

0

12

+1.919

3

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

8

5

3

0

10

+0.815

4

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

8

5

3

0

10

+0.602

5

Gujarat Titans (GT)

8

4

4

0

8

-0.475

6

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

8

3

5

0

6

-0.121

7

Delhi Capitals (DC)

8

3

5

0

6

-1.060

8

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

8

2

5

1

5

-0.751

9

Mumbai Indians (MI)

7

2

5

0

4

-0.736

10

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

8

2

6

0

4

-1.106

IPL 2026: Which team is still undefeated in the season?

Punjab Kings is the only team that is still undefeated in the season. They started their season with a win by three wickets against the Gujarat Titans. PBKS then defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Their third clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out at Eden Gardens. Since then, they have won against SRH by six wickets, MI by seven wickets, LSG by 54 runs, and DC by six wickets.

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Lucknow Super Giants is placed at the bottom on the IPL 2026 points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side has won only two games out of their eight matches so far in the season. They started their season with a six-wicket defeat against DC. LSG then defeated SRH by five wickets and KKR by three wickets. The Super Giants then lost to GT by seven wickets, RCB by five wickets, PBKS by 54 runs, RR by 40 runs, and in a super over against KKR. 

Also Read: DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals Avoid Unwanted IPL Record — Check Top 10 Lowest Scores (RCB 49 Still Lowest) of All-Time

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals Avoid Unwanted IPL Record — Check Top 10 Lowest Scores (RCB 49 Still Lowest) of All-Time

DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World

DC vs RCB: Why Mitchell Starc is Not Playing Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match in Delhi — Full Reason Explained

DC vs RCB Injury News: Will Mitchell Starc Replace Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Tonight? Big Update on Phil Salt’s Fitness | IPL Today Match

LATEST NEWS

Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80: From Iconic Villain Roles To Legacy, Career Journey And Net Worth Revealed

Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today

Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Coach Derails On Diamond Crossing At Pune Station Entry, Passengers Safe

Faridabad Horror: Mother Arrested After She Throws Her 9-Month-Old Baby Girl in Drain, CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Details

Viral Gurugram ‘We Want Our Maids Back’ Meme During West Bengal Elections Fuels Class Divide Debate; Netizens Call It ‘Civilisational Tragedy’

Rihanna Faces Backlash After Pic Of Hers Feeding A Cow While Holding A Rs.4.3 Lakh Calfskin Dior Bag Goes Viral, Furious Internet Says, ‘Irony Died A Thousand Deaths Here’

‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions

IIM Nagpur, TimesPro announce inaugural batch of PG Certificate Programme in AI & GEN AI for Managers

‘You Are Even Married…’: AAP Hits Back At Raghav Chadha After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claim, Says ‘Party Made Him What He Is Today’

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot
IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

QUICK LINKS