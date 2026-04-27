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Home > Regionals News > Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case

Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case

Kerala hartal on April 28 as Dalit groups demand arrests, ₹10 crore compensation and justice in Nithin Raj death case.

Kerala hartal on April 28 as Dalit groups demand arrests in Nithin Raj case. (Photo: AI, NewsX)
Kerala hartal on April 28 as Dalit groups demand arrests in Nithin Raj case. (Photo: AI, NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 27, 2026 17:46:18 IST

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Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case

Kerala Hartal Tomorrow: A statewide hartal has been called for tomorrow in Kerala from 6 am to 6 pm, by a coalition of Dalit organisations demanding justice in the death of 22-year-old dental student Nithin Raj. The hartal, organised by the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council and supported by around 52 Dalit organisations, comes amid growing anger over what activists say are delays and lapses in the investigation. Protesters are calling for the immediate arrest of all those implicated in the death as well as wider institutional accountability. The call for a hartal not only underscores the growing tensions and anger across the state, but also comes as a time of parallel protests, student mobilisation and political reaction over the past few days.

Is there a Hartal tomorrow in Kerala and who is calling it

Yes, there’s a 12 hour hartal on April 28th happening across Kerala. The hartal is being called by Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council, with 52 Dalit organisations. A number of Dalit and Adivasi organisations have also joined in calling for the hartal. The organisers have called on people to participate in the hartal, and assured that no vehicles will be stopped forcibly during the hartal.

Why are Dalit groups demanding Kerala hartal tomorrow?

The strike has been called to demand justice for a dental student who died after falling from the fifth floor of his college building in Kannur on April 10. It had been ruled an unnatural death but the case has been thickened after his family members and fellow students accused of caste-based harassment and indecent acts by faculty of the institution. Dalit activists are saying that there has been no real progress in the investigation and that all those responsible have not yet been arrested.

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What are the demands behind the Kerala hartal tomorrow?

The protesters have made several demands. They are demanding the immediate arrest of all those responsible in the case. They have called for the implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act for caste discrimination in educational institutions. They have demanded ₹10 crore compensation for the family of Nithin Raj and cancellation of the affiliation of the Kannur-based dental college where he studied. A comprehensive and transparent investigation remains the basis of their demands.

What sparked protests and anger ahead of Kerala hartal tomorrow?

The state has already seen some tension. A KSU district committee protest march to the Malappuram Collectorate turned tense when demonstrators on the way tried to cross police barricades and got detained. There were also brief agitations on a national highway during the agitation. A protest in Ponnani caused a stir on the grounds of overlapping political activity, further adding to the charged atmosphere ahead of the hartal.

What is known about Nithin Raj and what have investigations so far found out?

Nithin Raj, a 22-year-old BDS student of Thiruvananthapuram, had joined Kannur dental college in September 2025 after clearing NEET. He was found critically injured on campus and later pronounced dead. Police added abetment to suicide charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after his family lodged a complaint. The investigators are looking into financial stress associated with a mobile loan app, whose agents allegedly harassed him. The case has more to unfold as authorities keep digging.

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Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case

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Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case
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Is There Hartal Tomorrow In Kerala? : Dalit Groups Call April 28 Strike, Demand Arrests, ₹10 Crore Compensation In Nithin Raj Case
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