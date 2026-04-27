IRS Officer’s Daughter Murder Case: Delhi Court Sends Accused to 7 Days’ Judicial Custody After Police Interrogation, Cash and Jewellery Recovered

The Saket Court in New Delhi on Monday sent Rahul Meena, a domestic worker accused of killing a senior IRS officer’s daughter at her residence, to seven days of judicial custody following police interrogation.

Arrest in Rape and Murder Case

The 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the officer’s daughter, after an FIR was registered at the Amar Colony police station.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Devanshi Janmeja passed the order after Meena was produced in court upon completion of his four-day police custody.

Meena was arrested on April 22 at a hotel in Dwara. Delhi Police had sought seven days’ judicial custody, which the court allowed after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police.

Police Seek Custody for Investigation

The Delhi Police had sought custody of Rahul Meena to recover his mobile phone, examine his family members, and to verify whether some other persons were involved in the crime. The investigation officer had told the court that cash and jewellery had been recovered.

Delhi Police while seeking four days’ custody of Meena had said that they had traced the route that Rahul Meena followed to reach the national capital.

Legal Aid Defence counsel Sayantini Sahoo had opposed the remand application, saying that it is a sensitive case and the police acted in a very prompt manner. Sahoo said that four days’ remand is not required. Alwar is a distance of two and a half hours, and his mobile can be recovered in two days’ time.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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