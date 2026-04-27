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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, where a woman allegedly entered her estranged husband’s house and attacked him with acid following a marital dispute. The entire episode was captured on CCTV, showing the sudden escalation inside the residential premises.

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV (Via X)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 27, 2026 17:20:32 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, where a woman allegedly entered her estranged husband’s house and attacked him with acid following a marital dispute. The entire episode was captured on CCTV, showing the sudden escalation inside the residential premises.

According to reports, the accused and the victim had been living separately due to ongoing differences related to their marriage. The situation reportedly worsened over time, eventually leading to the violent confrontation.

Dispute Turns Violent During Confrontation

Police sources said the woman forcibly entered the house and confronted her husband before allegedly throwing acid on him. The attack caused serious injuries, and the victim was immediately rushed for medical treatment.

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Preliminary information suggests that personal and marital disagreements had been ongoing between the couple for some time. The exact trigger behind the incident is still being investigated by authorities.

Police Probe Underway, CCTV Footage Being Examined

Officials have confirmed that CCTV footage from the scene is being reviewed as part of the investigation. The video is expected to play a key role in establishing the sequence of events.

Police have registered a case and are questioning those connected to the matter. Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation and medical reports of the victim. Authorities have also reiterated that all aspects, including motive and background disputes, are being examined in detail.

READ MORE: Who Is James Vasanthan? Renowned Music Composer’s Car Vandalised in Chennai’s Kottivakkam Area, Police Launch Probe After Window Glass Shattered

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Forcibly Enters Estranged Husband’s Home In Pilibhit, Throws Acid On Him Amid Divorce Dispute; Chilling Incident Caught On CCTV | Watch

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