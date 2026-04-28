Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Thanks Putin For War Support, Calls Russia-Iran Ties A Strategic Partnership Amid Rising US Tensions

Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s strong alignment with Vladimir Putin, thanking Moscow for its backing during the recent tensions with the United States. Speaking after a high-level meeting in St. Petersburg, Araghchi highlighted the depth of ties between the two nations and emphasized their growing cooperation on geopolitical matters.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership Amid Crisis

In statements shared after the meeting, Araghchi underscored Iran’s appreciation for Russia’s stance during the conflict. He said, “In the recent war, it became clear that Iran has great friends and allies like Russia; we thank you for your positions and support.” His remarks reflect Tehran’s effort to reinforce diplomatic bonds at a time of heightened regional instability.

He further stressed that the relationship goes beyond short-term cooperation, stating, “I have been asked to reiterate on this trip that we view Iran-Russia relations as a strategic partnership and that these relations will continue as strong as they were and even more so with greater strength and breadth.” The Iranian minister also conveyed greetings from Iran’s leadership, including the Supreme Leader and President Masoud Pezeshkian, signaling unified support from Tehran’s top ranks.

Highlighting Iran’s position during the conflict, Araghchi said, “The whole world saw Iran’s true power in confronting America, and it became clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a stable, strong, and powerful system.” He also acknowledged Putin’s gestures, including messages of condolence and congratulations sent during recent developments.

Russia Signals Support for Regional Stability

On his part, Putin reiterated Moscow’s commitment to supporting Iran and promoting peace in West Asia. According to Iranian state media Press TV, he stated that Russia would continue working with regional partners to stabilize the situation.

“I received a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible,” Putin said, as quoted by Press TV. He added, “I hope Iranian people overcome this difficult period and that peace is restored.”

Araghchi’s visit to Russia is part of a broader diplomatic tour that includes stops in Pakistan and Oman, aimed at strengthening regional consultations. The meeting was attended by key officials from both sides, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and senior aides, along with Iranian representatives such as Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Ambassador Kazem Jalali.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Are Putin’s Soldiers Resorting To Cannibalism In War-Torn Regions? Ukraine Intelligence Makes Shocking Claim After One Malnourished Soldier Caught Trying To Eat Victim’s Leg Amid Supply Crisis