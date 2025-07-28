9-Year-Old Boy Dies As School Gate Collapses In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; Gram Vikas Adhikari Suspended

A nine-year-old boy from Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan died after the entrance gate of a government school collapsed due to its poor condition.

District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat’s Reaction

According to District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat, the incident also left a girl student with multiple head injuries and a teacher with a leg fracture.

Speaking with Nathawat said, “In Poonam Nagar, we received information that a boy died, a girl sustained serious injuries to her head and face, and a teacher suffered a leg fracture due to the collapse of the main gate of a school, which was in a dilapidated condition.”

The Collector revealed that the Gram Vikas Adhikari, who had been previously informed about the poor state of the gate, has been suspended with immediate effect. “All officials of the administration reached the spot without delay. Orders have been issued to suspend the Gram Vikas Adhikari for negligence. The state government stands firmly with the bereaved family, and all possible help will be extended to them as per government norms.”

Political Reaction to the Incident

Congress leader Tika Ram Jully expressed deep condolences to the family and demanded urgent action. He wrote on X, “The news of a tragic incident in Poonam Nagar, where the collapse of a government school’s entrance gate led to the death of an innocent student and severe injuries to a teacher, is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching.”

“I urge the Chief Minister to immediately conduct safety inspections of all school buildings in Rajasthan and carry out repairs wherever needed,” he added.

The district administration has launched a probe into the incident and assured strict action against those found responsible for negligence.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended