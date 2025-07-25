In a heart-wrenching incident that has sparked widespread outrage across Rajasthan, the roof of a government school in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, collapsed during the morning prayer assembly on Friday, where seven children died and 28 others were injured, some serious.

The tragedy appeared around 07.45, which the students at Piplodi Government School gathered for the morning prayer. According to reports, a portion of the building housing Classes 6 and 7 caved in, burying around 35 children under slabs of concrete, bricks, and debris. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with screams piercing through clouds of dust.

Two students told ANI that they had noticed stones falling from the roof earlier and had informed their teacher, but their warnings were ignored. Moments later, the structure collapsed.

To save the captured students, the hectic efforts followed with parents, teachers and local people. According to a doctor at Jhalawar Hospital, the injured children are currently in ICU. Local people say that before official help, they used private vehicles to deliver many children to the nearby health stations.

The building constructed in 1994 by Gram Panchayat included four classes, which fell. Despite repeated complaints from the villagers about their deteriorated situation, the locals argued that the administration took no preventive steps.

“This happened due to negligence of the administration,” said Balkishan, a local resident who witnessed the collapse. “I was sitting nearby and heard a loud crash. We ran to the site and began removing debris to save the children. It was chaos.”

In response to the tragedy, Rajasthan stated Bhajan Lal Sharma Deep Grief through a video message, called the incident “tragic” and insured support to the affected families. He confirmed that state Minister of Health Madan Dilawar was sent to the scene, and the district collectors were ordered to inspect all school buildings to prevent further incidents.

In immediate action, the government suspended five school teachers and ordered a high level report on the collapse. CM Sharma said, “An inquiry will be made, and it will be ensured that no such event occurs again.”

Meanwhile, angry locals gathered in large numbers, allegedly collided with police cars and collided with officials. Light force should be used to spread the amount.

District collector Ajay Singh said the administration had recently asked the education department for a list of unsafe school buildings, but this special structure was not printed green.

The tragedy acts as a serious reminder of the consequences of negligence infrastructure, and the state is now under pressure to work crucial for all children across Rajasthan to ensure school security.

