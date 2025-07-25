Home > India > Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended

Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended

Seven students died and 28 were injured when the roof of a government school collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district. Students had reported falling stones earlier, but warnings were ignored. CM Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a high-level investigation and suspended five teachers. Locals blame negligence. The structure was built in 1994 by the gram panchayat.

Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar
Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 25, 2025 23:02:03 IST

In a heart-wrenching incident that has sparked widespread outrage across Rajasthan, the roof of a government school in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, collapsed during the morning prayer assembly on Friday, where seven children died and 28 others were injured, some serious.

The tragedy appeared around 07.45, which the students at Piplodi Government School gathered for the morning prayer. According to reports, a portion of the building housing Classes 6 and 7 caved in, burying around 35 children under slabs of concrete, bricks, and debris. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with screams piercing through clouds of dust.

Two students told ANI that they had noticed stones falling from the roof earlier and had informed their teacher, but their warnings were ignored. Moments later, the structure collapsed.

To save the captured students, the hectic efforts followed with parents, teachers and local people. According to a doctor at Jhalawar Hospital, the injured children are currently in ICU. Local people say that before official help, they used private vehicles to deliver many children to the nearby health stations.

The building constructed in 1994 by Gram Panchayat included four classes, which fell. Despite repeated complaints from the villagers about their deteriorated situation, the locals argued that the administration took no preventive steps.

“This happened due to negligence of the administration,” said Balkishan, a local resident who witnessed the collapse. “I was sitting nearby and heard a loud crash. We ran to the site and began removing debris to save the children. It was chaos.”

In response to the tragedy, Rajasthan stated Bhajan Lal Sharma Deep Grief through a video message, called the incident “tragic” and insured support to the affected families. He confirmed that state Minister of Health Madan Dilawar was sent to the scene, and the district collectors were ordered to inspect all school buildings to prevent further incidents.

In immediate action, the government suspended five school teachers and ordered a high level report on the collapse. CM Sharma said, “An inquiry will be made, and it will be ensured that no such event occurs again.”

Meanwhile, angry locals gathered in large numbers, allegedly collided with police cars and collided with officials. Light force should be used to spread the amount.

District collector Ajay Singh said the administration had recently asked the education department for a list of unsafe school buildings, but this special structure was not printed green.

The tragedy acts as a serious reminder of the consequences of negligence infrastructure, and the state is now under pressure to work crucial for all children across Rajasthan to ensure school security.

ALSO READ: SC Declines To Extend Stay On ‘Udaipur Files’, Directs Parties To Delhi HC

Tags: rajasthanschool collapse

RELATED News

Bengaluru RCB Rally Stampede: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Unsafe For Large Gatherings
Air India Flight Returns Back Just 10 Minutes After Take-Off, Check What Happened
Stamps and Trade: India, Maldives Mark 60 Years of Bilateral Relations
India-Maldives Ties Go Deeper Than History, Says PM Narendra Modi
‘This Is More Than A Personal Setback, It Is A Collective Crisis Of Faith’: How First-Generation Lawyers Reacted To Impeachment Process Against Justice Varma

LATEST NEWS

President Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell as She Appeals to SCOTUS
Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended
Iran, E3 Nations Hold ‘Serious’ Talks in Istanbul as Sanctions Loom Over Tehran’s Nuclear Program
US Offers $15 Million Reward For Info On North Korean Illicit Tobacco And IT Crime Ring
India-Maldives Relations Turnaround: PM Modi Announces ₹4,850 Crore Credit Line
Anuradha Thakur Appointed RBI Director: What Changes Will She Bring?
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2025 Out—Here’s How You Can Check And What’s Next
3nm Chip Design Marks Progress In India’s Semiconductor Sector: Why It Matters?
‘This Is More Than A Personal Setback, It Is A Collective Crisis Of Faith’: How First-Generation Lawyers Reacted To Impeachment Process Against Justice Varma
Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended
Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended
Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended
Rajasthan School Roof Collapse Kills 7 Students In Jhalawar, Students’ Prior Warning Ignored, Five Teachers Suspended

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?