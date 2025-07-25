SC Declines To Extend Stay On ‘Udaipur Files’, Directs Parties To Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to extend any stay on the release of the film Udaipur Files.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed that all related petitions be heard by the Delhi High Court on July 28 (Monday).

The bench clarified that it would not express any opinion on the merits of the case and emphasized that the controversy could only fuel the film’s popularity.

It was also observed that the earlier stay by the High Court was limited to the period until the Centre took a decision on the film.

The Centre, in its report, had approved the release, stating that the film is based on a specific crime and does not target any particular community.

During the hearing, several petitioners including Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case opted to withdraw their Special Leave Petitions, choosing instead to challenge the matter before the High Court.

Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the film’s producer, informed the Court that while there is currently no stay on the release, the producer is likely to wait for the Delhi High Court hearing before making a final decision.

ALSO READ: India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch