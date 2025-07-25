Home > India > India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch

India successfully tested its first hydrogen-powered rail coach at ICF Chennai, marking a major step in green transport innovation. The 1,200 HP engine, fully developed indigenously, positions India among the global leaders in hydrogen train technology.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 25, 2025 13:49:38 IST

India is reaching heights in the Railway sector as the railway department successfully tested country’s first hydrogen powered coach at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. 

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the milestone by sharing a video of the trial on X (formerly Twitter). The footage captured the coach’s smooth test run at ICF, a top facility for manufacturing rail passenger coaches.

“First Hydrogen powered coach (Driving Power Car) successfully tested at ICF, Chennai,” Vaishnaw posted. This trial marks a major achievement for green innovation in Indian Railways and sets the stage for further development in eco-friendly transport technologies within the country’s rail sector.

Made In India, 1,200 HP Hydrogen Train

India is currently developing a hydrogen-powered train with an engine capacity of 1,200 horsepower. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that this project will place India among global leaders in hydrogen rail technology.

Earlier, while replying to a parliamentary question by MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Vaishnaw said, “The specifications for this fully indigenously developed train have been prepared by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).” He added that this train will be one of the longest and most powerful hydrogen trains globally, and will reflect India’s growing strength in clean transportation technologies.

Hydrogen Train Trial Set for Haryana’s Jind-Sonipat Route

Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that Indian Railways plans to conduct the first trial run of the hydrogen-powered train in Haryana. The train will operate on the Jind-Sonipat route during its initial test phase. According to the Minister, India’s hydrogen train will deliver a performance superior to its international counterparts. “This is slated to be among the longest hydrogen trains in the world presently. It will also be among the maximum powered hydrogen trains in the world,” Vaishnaw stated, emphasizing the scale and power of the project that is being carried out using entirely indigenous technologies.

India’s hydrogen-powered train engine will operate at 1,200 horsepower, which is currently the highest in the category. Vaishnaw said trains in Germany, France, Sweden, and China use hydrogen engines with outputs between 500 and 600 horsepower. 

Flax Seeds: 5 Easy and Healthy Ways to Include Them in Your Daily Diet
Hariyali Teej 2025: What Is The Significance Of Women Celebrating This Festival In Sawan? Puja Muhurat And Rituals, All You Need To Know
GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?
The Fantastic Four: First Steps X Fan Reviews, A Cosmic Hit Or Miss?
