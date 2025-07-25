Home > India > 30 Days Of Paid Leave Approved! Good News For Government Employees

30 Days Of Paid Leave Approved! Good News For Government Employees

Central government employees can now use their 30 days of earned leave for any personal reason, including taking care of elderly parents. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh confirmed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 24.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 24) that Central government employees can avail 30 days of earned leave every year for personal reasons, including the care of elderly parents. He responded to a question about whether such leave provisions exist for employees needing to look after their ageing family members.

Additional Leave Provisions Under CCS Rules

According to the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, apart from 30 days of earned leave, an employee is also entitled to 20 days of half-pay leave, eight days of casual leave, and two restricted holidays each year. These leaves are available for personal reasons, which include attending to elderly parents at home.

Minister Gives Written Reply in Parliament

In his written reply, Singh said, “The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents.”

