PM Modi Made History: PM Modi Now India’s 2nd Longest Serving PM, Guess Who Was First?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday overtook Indira Gandhi to become India’s second-longest-serving prime minister in consecutive terms. According to officials cited by PTI, Modi completed 4,078 continuous days in office, while Indira Gandhi had served 4,077 unbroken days between January 24, 1966, and March 24, 1977. The record for the longest unbroken tenure still belongs to India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi has equaled Nehru’s feat of leading his party to victory in three straight Lok Sabha elections, in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Longest Political Run as Elected Head of Government

Narendra Modi has also created a separate milestone by holding the longest run as an elected head of government in India. He took over as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and continued in office until he became prime minister in 2014. This journey makes him the only non-Congress leader in Indian history to complete two full terms as prime minister. Modi’s leadership span now covers over two decades, beginning at the state level and expanding to the national stage with consistent electoral success.

Six Consecutive Election Wins as Party Leader

Officials noted that PM Modi is the only leader in Indian history to lead his party to six straight election victories. These include the Gujarat assembly elections in 2002, 2007, and 2012, and the national elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024. No other prime minister or chief minister in India has matched this record. Modi’s ability to secure repeated electoral mandates highlights his strong presence in Indian politics and his popularity among the electorate across both state and national levels.

From Vadnagar to National Leadership

Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, into a modest family. He helped his father sell tea at a railway station in his early years. Later, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and gradually rose through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Known for his grassroots connection and direct communication style, Modi served as Gujarat’s chief minister for more than a decade. In 2014, he led the BJP to a historic national win, starting his tenure as India’s first prime minister born after Independence.

Since taking over as Prime Minister, Modi has projected India as a strong and self-confident nation on the global stage. He has taken part in major international summits and built strong diplomatic ties across the world. His foreign policy strategy and leadership style have given him a significant position in global politics. Modi’s tenure continues to shape India’s role both at home and internationally, marking a unique chapter in the country’s political journey.

