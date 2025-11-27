‘He Was Many Things To Me…’: Hema Malini Shares Rare Family Photos And Heartfelt Note For Dharmendra

Hema Malini took to social media to post a heartfelt note remembering her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 on November 24. She shared the tribute hours before his prayer meet scheduled for the evening.

Hema described Dharmendra as a loving husband, caring father to their daughters Esha and Ahana, friend, philosopher, and guide. She said he had always supported her through good and bad times. Hema also mentioned that his humility and kindness set him apart as a unique legend in the film industry.

Togetherness over the years – always there for us🙏❤️Some special moments.. pic.twitter.com/xM1ynk8eyl — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Hema Malini Shares Rare Family Photos

Shareing her special moments on the social media platform – Instagram, Hema Malini quoted –

“He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need – in fact, he was everything to me!”

She added, “And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them…..”

Along with her emotional note, Hema Malini shared rare and unseen photos of Dharmendra with their family. The pictures included candid moments with their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, highlighting years of togetherness and love.

She captioned the post, “Togetherness over the years – always there for us🙏❤️ Some special moments.” Fans and Bollywood followers praised her post, commenting on the touching memories she shared. The photos and note celebrate both Dharmendra’s professional legacy and personal life, showing him as a loving father, devoted husband, and compassionate human being.

Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet Scheduled In Mumbai

The Deol family will host a prayer meet to honour Dharmendra and celebrate his life. The event will take place at Taj End Hotel, Mumbai, at 5:30 PM. Bollywood colleagues, family, and close friends are expected to attend. Singer Sonu Nigam will perform some of Dharmendra’s iconic songs during the meet to pay tribute to the legendary actor.

The family plans to mark the occasion with both reverence and celebration, highlighting Dharmendra’s contribution to cinema and his enduring legacy as one of Bollywood’s most cherished icons.

Hema Malini’s emotional post quickly went viral on social media. Fans expressed their condolences and shared memories of Dharmendra’s iconic film career. Many praised her courage in sharing both her grief and fond family memories publicly. Social media users also appreciated the rare photos she included, which showed intimate moments of love and care within the Deol family.

Followers highlighted the couple’s long-lasting bond and Dharmendra’s warmth as a father and mentor. The post reaffirmed his legacy not only as a cinematic legend but also as a beloved family man who left a lasting impact on those around him.