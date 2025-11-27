LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

RJ Mahvash sparked controversy on social media after joking about cheating rumours surrounding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana, whose wedding was recently postponed. The video drew mixed reactions, with many criticising it as insensitive amid the couple’s personal struggles.

RJ Mahvash on Palash Muchhal Wedding Chaos
RJ Mahvash on Palash Muchhal Wedding Chaos

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 27, 2025 11:21:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

RJ Mahvash faced backlash on social media after making a joke related to the ongoing cheating rumours surrounding cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal. The couple’s wedding was postponed earlier this week due to health issues involving Smriti’s father.

While Mahvash’s post drew attention for its humour, many social media users criticised it as insensitive, given the personal nature of the situation.

The video went viral within hours, leading to heated discussions about boundaries, respect, and the ethics of commenting on private controversies in public forums.

RJ Mahvash Comments on Cheating Rumours

In her video, RJ Mahvash poked fun at the swirling cheating rumours about Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana. She said, “Men are great… they are always single,” and made humorous yet sharp remarks about trust, relationships, and social media exposure. She suggested that if a groom interacted with other women’s DMs, people should report it publicly.

The video, though intended as a joke, referenced sensitive issues and included exaggerated warnings about publicising private chats. Mahvash’s attempt at humour highlighted her signature style, blending sarcasm and controversy, which quickly caught the attention of online audiences, leading to wide debate.

Internet Reacts to RJ Mahvash Video

The video triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms. Many users criticised Mahvash, calling the content insensitive and disrespectful, especially considering Smriti Mandhana’s recent family struggles.

One user said, “How are people so insensitive these days, joking about personal matters for entertainment?” Others accused Mahvash of exploiting public curiosity for views, saying, “Her strategy is to gain attention by milking other people’s controversy.” 

Several comments labelled her behaviour as shameless and inappropriate, while a few found the video humorous. Overall, the post sparked a heated debate on empathy, personal boundaries, and the limits of social media commentary.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to marry on November 23, but their wedding was postponed due to health concerns involving Smriti’s father. Since then, unverified rumours alleging cheating by Palash have circulated widely online.

The couple has not responded publicly to any of the claims. Despite the speculation, close friends and family have focused on the health of Smriti’s father. Social media continues to buzz with discussions, memes, and videos related to the couple, while RJ Mahvash’s clip intensified the online attention, drawing criticism and support in equal measure. 

Must Read: Duniya Rakhu Joote Ke Niche…’: Palash Muchhal Vibing With Hardik Pandya’s Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic On Badshah’s Song Goes Viral, WATCH

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 11:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13Palash MuchhalRJ Mahvashsmriti mandhanaviral video

RELATED News

‘He Was Many Things To Me…’: Hema Malini Shares Rare Family Photos And Heartfelt Note For Dharmendra

Who Is Orry And Why The Social Media Influencer Cuts A Sorry Figure In ₹252-Crore Drug Trafficking Case

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Review: Eleven, Will Byers, Vecna, Dustin, Hopper, And The Hawkins Crew Return In A Dark, Emotional Start To The Final Chapter

Netflix Down During Stranger Things 5 Premiere: Users In India, US Report Outage, Fans Blame Massive Traffic Surge

Horrific Visuals Of Massive Fire In Hong Kong’s High Rise Towers Surface, 44 Dead, More Than 700 Firefighters, 400 Police Officers Deployed

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

Thanksgiving 2025: Why The Holiday Falls On November 27 – History, What’s Open & Closed, Black Friday And Turkey Traditions Explained

Kamala Pasand Pan Masala Baron’s Daughter-in-Law Deepti Chaurasia Death Probe Deepens: “Love and Trust”, Her Diary Reveals…

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Purse Remaining for RCB, MI, DC, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz

US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

Gautam Gambhir Exit As Team India’s Head Coach Soon?

WinZO Founders Saumya Singh Rathore And Paavan Nanda Arrested By ED In Money Laundering Case: Who Are They?

Nifty Hits All-Time High After 14 Months; Here Are The Key Factors Behind Market Surge

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’
‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’
‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’
‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

QUICK LINKS