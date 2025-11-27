‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

RJ Mahvash faced backlash on social media after making a joke related to the ongoing cheating rumours surrounding cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal. The couple’s wedding was postponed earlier this week due to health issues involving Smriti’s father.

While Mahvash’s post drew attention for its humour, many social media users criticised it as insensitive, given the personal nature of the situation.

The video went viral within hours, leading to heated discussions about boundaries, respect, and the ethics of commenting on private controversies in public forums.

RJ Mahvash Comments on Cheating Rumours

In her video, RJ Mahvash poked fun at the swirling cheating rumours about Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana. She said, “Men are great… they are always single,” and made humorous yet sharp remarks about trust, relationships, and social media exposure. She suggested that if a groom interacted with other women’s DMs, people should report it publicly.

The video, though intended as a joke, referenced sensitive issues and included exaggerated warnings about publicising private chats. Mahvash’s attempt at humour highlighted her signature style, blending sarcasm and controversy, which quickly caught the attention of online audiences, leading to wide debate.

Internet Reacts to RJ Mahvash Video

The video triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms. Many users criticised Mahvash, calling the content insensitive and disrespectful, especially considering Smriti Mandhana’s recent family struggles.

One user said, “How are people so insensitive these days, joking about personal matters for entertainment?” Others accused Mahvash of exploiting public curiosity for views, saying, “Her strategy is to gain attention by milking other people’s controversy.”

Several comments labelled her behaviour as shameless and inappropriate, while a few found the video humorous. Overall, the post sparked a heated debate on empathy, personal boundaries, and the limits of social media commentary.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to marry on November 23, but their wedding was postponed due to health concerns involving Smriti’s father. Since then, unverified rumours alleging cheating by Palash have circulated widely online.

The couple has not responded publicly to any of the claims. Despite the speculation, close friends and family have focused on the health of Smriti’s father. Social media continues to buzz with discussions, memes, and videos related to the couple, while RJ Mahvash’s clip intensified the online attention, drawing criticism and support in equal measure.

