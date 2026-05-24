Uttarakhand: Massive Forest Fire Affects Over 14 Hectares in Tehri Garhwal

A massive forest fire broke out near Budogi village forest in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, affecting around 14 hectares of forest area late Saturday night, officials said. The incident comes amid a series of forest fire cases reported in the hill state during the dry season.

According to the Forest Department, the fire erupted in the evening near the district headquarters, following which firefighting teams were immediately rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Officials noted that such fires in the region are often worsened by dry vegetation and wind conditions, especially during warmer months.

Fire brought under control after swift response

On late Saturday night, Tehri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Puneet Tomar said the situation is now largely under control and the fire has been extinguished.

He said, ‘The fire broke out in the evening. Our team reached here very quickly, and the fire is being extinguished. So, currently the fire is about to end, and it has gone downwards where there is no population, and it will end at a rapid pace in an hour and a half from now. Overall, around fourteen hectares of our forest area have been affected.

#WATCH | Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: A massive forest fire broke out in the forests near Budogi village, adjacent to the Tehri district headquarters. pic.twitter.com/7O2qJNlW1m — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026





No threat to the nearby population

Officials further said that the fire has moved towards a downward slope away from populated areas, reducing the risk to human habitation. Tehri Garhwal’s terrain, which ranges from dense forest belts to steep slopes, often influences how quickly fires spread and how challenging they are to contain.

The official added that efforts are underway to fully douse the flames. Forest teams remain deployed in the affected zone to prevent any re-ignition, which is common in dry forest patches even after initial control.

Further investigation is still underway, and more details are awaited.

(Inputs From ANI)

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