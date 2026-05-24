Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 23, 2026): Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 23, 2026): Today’s weather is a mixed bag for many of the state’s major cities, with thunderstorms, humid conditions, and changing temperatures. North and Central Texas are seeing scattered showers and storm activity, while Southeast Texas is at risk of flooding from heavy rain through the Memorial Day weekend. West Texas, including El Paso, is experiencing warmer and drier conditions after a recent heatwave. Cities including Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio are under cloudy to stormy skies with the potential for lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding.

Texas Weather Today 23 May 2026: Live Temperature in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso

Dallas Weather Today 23 May 2026

Dallas is experiencing warm and humid weather today with chances of scattered thunderstorms later in the day. There’s a lot of cloud cover, and there’s a chance of scattered rain showers affecting evening travel plans. Winds are expected to remain light, but humidity levels are high across the metro region. Residents should keep umbrellas handy as isolated storms could bring brief heavy rainfall.

Minimum Temperature: 20°C

Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Houston Weather Today 23 May 2026

Houston is under a flood watch as repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms continue across Southeast Texas. Heavy rain, especially during the afternoon and nighttime hours, could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas. The atmosphere remains extremely humid with overcast skies and frequent lightning activity possible through the weekend.

Minimum Temperature: 23°C

Maximum Temperature: 28°C

Austin Weather Today 23 May 2026

Austin is likely to witness scattered thunderstorms and cloudy skies throughout the day. Moisture from the Gulf is producing unstable weather and the potential for heavy rain in isolated areas. Intermittent showers and gusty winds lower humidity levels and temperatures a little, but not much.

Minimum Temperature: 21°C

Maximum Temperature: 27°C

San Antonio Weather Today 23 May 2026

San Antonio will have a stormy day with periods of moderate to heavy rain. Flood concerns continue in parts of South-Central Texas as saturated ground increases runoff risks. Thunderstorms may also produce gusty winds and small hail during the evening. Cloudy skies and humid conditions are expected to persist through tonight.

Minimum Temperature: 20°C

Maximum Temperature: 29°C

El Paso Weather Today 23 May 2026

El Paso is comparatively drier and warmer today after temperatures cooled slightly from Friday’s intense heat. Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with lower humidity levels than the rest of Texas. Pleasant evening weather is likely, making outdoor activities more comfortable across the region.

Minimum Temperature: 20°C

Maximum Temperature: 31°C

15-Day Weather Forecast for Texas Cities: Temperature Trends and Rain Possibilities

The weather in Texas is forecast to remain quite volatile during the next 15 days. Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio may experience occasional showers and thunderstorms as moisture remains active over the southern US.

Temperatures are likely to range between 28°C and 35°C in most cities, with humid afternoons and occasional storm outbreaks. Multiple rounds of rain expected through early next week could put Houston and Southeast Texas at an increased risk for flooding. El Paso and West Texas will be fairly dry with plenty of sunshine in the extended forecast.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings in Texas Cities Today

Dallas

Sunrise: 6:24 AM

Sunset: 8:28 PM

Houston

Sunrise: 6:24 AM

Sunset: 8:11 PM

Austin

Sunrise: 6:32 AM

Sunset: 8:24 PM

San Antonio

Sunrise: 6:38 AM

Sunset: 8:25 PM

El Paso

Sunrise: 6:02 AM

Sunset: 8:07 PM

Moonrise and moonset timings vary slightly between regions due to Texas’s large geographical spread.

Weather Insights: Air Quality, UV Index, Wind Speed, and Humidity Levels Across These Cities

Dallas: Humidity is moderate, and the UV Index is moderate due to cloud cover. Houston: Humidity levels are very high, and outdoor comfort is poor due to continuous rainfall. Austin and San Antonio: Humidity levels are elevated, and wind speeds are moderate due to incoming storms.

El Paso has slightly better air quality and less humidity, while UV exposure is still high around midday hours due to clearer skies. Wind speeds across Texas generally range between 5 and 15 mph, depending on storm development.

Next 15-day Weather Report: Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso

Sunny spells mixed with thunderstorm activity are expected into early June in Dallas. Houston may continue experiencing repeated showers with occasional flood concerns. Austin and San Antonio are likely to stay warm and humid with scattered afternoon storms becoming common next week.

El Paso’s weather outlook remains more stable, featuring mostly sunny days and hot afternoons. Temperatures across the state are expected to gradually climb toward early summer averages by the end of the month, though storm systems may still interrupt outdoor plans in Central and Southeast Texas.

Texas weather is a classic case of late-spring variability for the Lone Star State, with severe thunderstorm and flooding threats for eastern and central parts of the state, while western areas remain warmer and drier. Travelers and residents should remain aware of local weather alerts, especially in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, where heavy rain and thunderstorms may become more intense during the Memorial Day weekend. All in all, variable temperatures, humid air, and storm activity will continue to characterize the Texas forecast over the next few days.

ALSO READ: US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity