Aishwarya Rai Brings Angel Vibes To Cannes Closing Ceremony In White Feather Suit

Aishwarya Rai Cannes finale look: The undisputed ‘Queen of Cannes,’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, once again proved why the global fashion world waits for her red carpet appearances with bated breath. At the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, the actor delivered one of the most dramatic fashion moments of the season in a striking all-white experimental pantsuit by Chinese designer Cheney Chan.

Aishwarya ditched predictable couture gowns and princess silhouettes in favour of unapologetic theatrical glamour. The structured white ensemble had a sharply tailored blazer with embellished lapels, delicate lace detailing, and matching trousers with shimmering accents, but the real showstopper was the extravagant feathered stole that wrapped around her arms and flowed behind her like wings, instantly drawing comparisons to a modern-day swan queen.

A Bold Fashion Statement At Cannes

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai along with Tarang Agarwal, Chintan Shah, Nannika Bhuptani, and Swity Shinde, the look was a perfect mix of strong tailoring with ethereal drama. The single-breasted blazer cinched at the waist created a sculpted silhouette, while crystal embellishments on the lapels added high-voltage glamour.



The extra-large feathered boa made the power suit into a cinematic fashion moment. Each move on the Cannes steps was choreographed, the feathers giving a floating, cloud-like effect. The ensemble immediately became one of the most talked-about looks from the festival’s closing ceremony.



Glam Kept Soft and Elegant: While the outfit screamed maximalism, Aishwarya kept her beauty look refreshingly understated. She had nude lips, softly defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and radiant skin that complemented the pearl-white outfit without overpowering it.

Her hair marked a notable departure from her signature sleek middle-parted style. Instead, she wore voluminous loose waves with a slightly wild texture that added softness and movement to the dramatic ensemble. She completed the appearance with exquisite jewellery pieces from Hassanzadeh Jewellery.

This is the best look of Aishwarya since 2020!! Aishwarya really shut the Cannes red carpet tonight!!

Also showed all the bitches their place!!

Long live, Queen of Cannes!! pic.twitter.com/2Z0ykz0AQS — Aman (@cadence99) May 23, 2026







Cannes 2026 Fashion Diary Was Pure Spectacle

This was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second major red carpet appearance at Cannes 2026. Earlier in the festival, she stunned in a sparkling sculptural blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The figure-hugging mermaid silhouette featured metallic textures and was paired with a sweeping organza dupatta, while diamonds and sapphires elevated the regal aesthetic.

She also attended L’Oréal’s Lights on Women’s Worth event alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo drew attention in glamorous coordinated looks, with Aishwarya wearing a blush pink corset gown with a cape, while Aaradhya chose a striking all-red ensemble.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Cannes, bringing that timeless grace alongside daughter 🤱🏼👩🏼‍🍼 Aaradhya🌼. Absolute royalty 👑✨🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcFRvK3cPb — sewon 💙 (@pr0_ride) May 22, 2026





Internet Declares Aishwarya the ‘Saviour of Cannes Glamour’: The internet reacted almost instantly to Aishwarya’s closing ceremony appearance. Fashion critics and fan pages flooded social media with praise, applauding her commitment to old-school red carpet extravagance at a time when minimalist fashion dominates celebrity styling. Fans particularly praised how effortlessly she embraced larger-than-life fashion without losing elegance or confidence. For many fashion enthusiasts, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes appearances remain unmatched because of her willingness to treat the red carpet like a true spectacle rather than just another photo opportunity.