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Home > World News > Who Was Welles Crowther? Trump Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom For 9/11 ‘Man In The Red Bandana’

Who Was Welles Crowther? Trump Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom For 9/11 ‘Man In The Red Bandana’

US President Donald Trump announced that 9/11 hero Welles Crowther, known as the “Man in the Red Bandana,” will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Welles Crowther to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously (Image: X/ 911BandanaRed)
Welles Crowther to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously (Image: X/ 911BandanaRed)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 22:20 IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Welles Crowther, the 9/11 hero remembered as the “Man in the Red Bandana,” will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the United States. The announcement was made during an event in Rockland County, New York, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The entire recognition was built around the extraordinary bravery shown by Welles Crowther during the final moments of his life inside the South Tower of the World Trade Center, where he repeatedly went back into danger to help others escape before the building collapsed.

Who was Welles Crowther and why he became known as the ‘Man in the Red Bandana’

As per reports, Welles Crowther was just 24 years old on September 11, 2001. He worked as an equities trader in the South Tower of the World Trade Center and was also a volunteer firefighter. After terrorists crashed planes into the towers, survivors later recalled seeing a young man wearing a red bandana helping injured and trapped people escape through smoke-filled stairwells.

That red bandana became the symbol of Welles Crowther’s heroism. Reports say the bandana had been given to him by his father when he was younger, and he carried it with him regularly. Survivors repeatedly described a calm young man with a red bandana over his nose and mouth guiding people to safety.

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According to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Welles Crowther made multiple trips back into the burning tower to rescue people before the South Tower collapsed. He is believed to have saved nearly 18 lives during the attacks.

Trump announces highest civilian honour for 9/11 hero remembered across America

According to reports by The Mirror US, the honour came after requests from New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler and several local leaders. Speaking during the event, Trump reflected on the emotional significance of the moment as the United States approaches 25 years since the 9/11 attacks.

“At the request of Bruce, Mike, and some of the great political people we have, and we are approaching the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, a dark day that will live in infamy,” Trump said. “We are posthumously awarding Welles the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It’s the highest award outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor.”

Reports say that, Trump also praised the courage shown by Welles Crowther during the attacks and spoke about the values his family instilled in him. “Boy, what bravery, saved those people and became a legend in a sense, nobody else would have done what he did,” Trump added, while praising Crowther’s mother for “doing a phenomenal job in raising that young man.”

Mother says his legacy still inspires people 25 years later

Welles Crowther ultimately died when the South Tower collapsed. His body was later recovered during rescue operations. Nearly 25 years later, his story continues to inspire people across the United States.

According to reports, his mother, Alison Crowther, joined Trump on stage during the announcement and spoke emotionally about her son’s lasting impact. “It’s such a beautiful thing that even 25 years later, Welles’ light still shines brightly,” she said.

She also shared that she has spent years travelling and telling Welles Crowther’s story to children and communities across the country, saying many young people are inspired “to be better people.” Today, the iconic red bandana associated with Welles Crowther is displayed at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City as a lasting reminder of his sacrifice and courage.

Also Read: Will Raul Castro End Up Like Nicolas Maduro? Murder Charges By US Trigger Fresh Tensions With Cuba    

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Who Was Welles Crowther? Trump Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom For 9/11 ‘Man In The Red Bandana’
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Who Was Welles Crowther? Trump Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom For 9/11 ‘Man In The Red Bandana’
Who Was Welles Crowther? Trump Announces Presidential Medal Of Freedom For 9/11 ‘Man In The Red Bandana’
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