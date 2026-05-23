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Home > Sports News > Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK

Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffer a massive blow as opener Jacob Bethell is ruled out of the IPL 2026 playoffs with a finger fracture and flies back to the UK.

Massive Blow For RCB! Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK. Photo RCB X
Massive Blow For RCB! Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK. Photo RCB X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 21:50 IST

Jacob Bethell Injury: In a huge blow to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2026 playoffs, explosive young opener Jacob Bethell has been officially ruled out of the tournament. The 22-year-old England all-rounder was involved in a serious injury to his left ring finger while playing for the franchise, which ended his promising campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League abruptly and unfortunately.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an official statement confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the RCB management over the player’s immediate release. Bethell will return to the United Kingdom to be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical unit to chart his recovery path.

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The Implication for RCB’s Playoff Blueprint

By 2026, Bethell had become a dependable tactical option at the top of the order for RCB and had made back-to-back appearances through May against powerhouses like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. It gave Faf du Plessis’s side a unique structural balance, with his ability to anchor the powerplay and also offer the team a useful left-arm spin option.

RCB had to make a wholesale change in their top-order combination in their recent league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was sorely missed in the absence of the player. With the playoffs bringing do-or-die situations, the loss of a settled overseas asset means the Bengaluru management has to experiment with tactics late in the season when consistency is of the essence.

England Race Against Time for Lord’s Test

While the injury leaves a gaping hole in RCB’s batting depth, it has also triggered massive alarm bells simultaneously in the England cricket camp. Bethell, who has quickly rocketed up the international ladder to become an important three-format player for England, was heavily in the mix for the upcoming red-ball assignments.

ECB medicos will put him through a battery of intense scans to see if he can recover in time for the high-profile Rothesay first Test against New Zealand. The marquee match gets under way at Lord’s on Thursday, June 4. Bethell could be out for a long time if the fracture needs surgery, meaning England selectors will have to look elsewhere for middle-order or spin-all-round options for the home summer.

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Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK
Tags: ECB medical updateIPL 2026Jacob BethellJacob Bethell finger fractureJacob Bethell injuryJacob Bethell replacement RCBJacob Bethell ruled outRCB playoffs IPL 2026Royal Challengers Bengaluru injury update

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Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK

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Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK
Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK
Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK
Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK

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