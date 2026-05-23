PM Modi Expresses Grief To Xi Jinping After Massive China Coal Mine Blast Claims Over 90 Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives caused by a deadly coal mine explosion in China’s Shanxi Province and extended condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province in China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China.” He further added, “May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons.”

Massive explosion at Shanxi coal mine leaves over 90 dead

The diplomatic message from PM Modi came after a catastrophic gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine in Qinyuan county in Shanxi Province, located nearly 520 km southwest of Beijing. According to the South China Morning Post, at least 90 people have died in the disaster while 247 workers were underground when the explosion took place.

State news agency Xinhua News Agency reported that the blast happened shortly after the mine’s systems triggered a carbon monoxide alert. Rescue operations are still underway, and authorities are yet to confirm whether more workers remain trapped underground.

Xi Jinping orders accountability and urgent rescue efforts

Following the tragedy, Chinese authorities detained executives linked to the company operating the mine. President Xi Jinping directed rescuers to “make every effort” to locate survivors and stressed that the aftermath of the disaster must be “properly handled.”

Xi also said, “All regions and departments must learn from the lessons of the accident, remain vigilant regarding workplace safety, thoroughly investigate, rectify all types of risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and serious accidents.” He further warned that flood prevention measures must be taken because of the ongoing rainy season.

Rescue operation intensifies as death toll rises sharply

Premier Li Qiang echoed Xi’s remarks and stated that “all efforts should be made” to locate the missing miners. He also stressed that the exact cause of the accident should be investigated “as soon as possible” and said accountability remains extremely important.

According to state broadcaster China Central Television, the death toll suddenly rose overnight from 8 to more than 82 without any immediate explanation from local officials. The explosion occurred at around 7:30 pm local time on Friday.

Shanxi’s mining sector faces renewed safety concerns

The disaster has once again highlighted safety concerns in Shanxi, China’s largest coal-producing province. The region has witnessed repeated mining accidents in recent years, including a mine accident in Luliang last month that killed four workers and a coal bunker collapse in Zhongyang in March 2024 that killed seven people.

Shanxi remains central to China’s economy, producing nearly 1.3 billion tonnes of coal last year, which accounts for almost one-third of the country’s total coal production.

(with inputs from ANI)

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