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Home > India News > ‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism

‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism

Sonam Wangchuk reacts to the viral Cockroach Janata Party trend, saying the movement reflects growing frustration among India’s unemployed youth.

Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI)
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 21:55 IST

Environmentalist and education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk said he supports the “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP) movement which went viral over the last week across social media. He said that instead of restricting online dissent, the government should listen to the frustration of the youth.

What is the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’?

“Cockroach Janata Party” is a satirical online movement that is trying to bring attention to issues like fact that a large number of youth are unemployed, exam paper leaks, inflation and lack of accountability. Through memes, cartoons, and even AI-generated renditions of a cockroach mascot, the movement won millions of followers in a matter of days.

The movement was birthed following a controversial remark in which someone likened unemployed youth to “cockroaches”. The insult was then turned into a collective symbol of protest by Gen Z users on social media.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s statement

In a statement to PTI and various media outlets, Wangchuk said he is an “honorary cockroach” as he supports the way the movement is fighting the injustices of the moment. He said the movement represents a real frustration among many young Indians that should be answered as a democratic voice rather than being seen as a problem.

He added that the movement should be equality in protest, and asked the government not to push frustrated citizens into rage and violence.

Why The Movement Is Going Viral

The movement probably went viral because it blends internet memes and humor with legitimate economic problems faced by the young in India. According to reports, most of its supporters are students and new job seekers concerned about unemployment and inflation.

The movement has reportedly captivated millions of social media followers almost overnight, eclipsing some mainstream political figures.

Allegations Of Crackdown

According to the founders of the Cockroach Janata Party, their website and social media pages have faced takedown notices, restrictions, and hacking attempts. One report noted that the party’s X account was reportedly blocked in India just a few days after it blew up online.

Wangchuk said curbing the online discourse on social media would probably only fuel anger among the youth instead of addressing the concerns.

Who Is Sonam Wangchuk?

Sonam Wangchuk is known for his work in sustainable education and environmental activism in Ladakh. He is also the rumored inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu in the hit Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. He has previously spearheaded various agitations demanding constitutional guarantees and autonomy for Ladakh.

Conclusion

The Cockroach Janata Party may have sprung from an internet joke, but it has become an outsized youth-run digital protest. Sonam Wangchuk’s endorsement has given the movement more visibility and legitimacy, but the movement still raises questions about free speech, unemployment and political discontent in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, viral social media trends, and media coverage regarding the Cockroach Janata Party movement and Sonam Wangchuk’s statements. The movement includes satirical and meme-based political content circulating online. Readers are advised to refer to official statements and verified sources for complete context.

Also Read: What Is The Oggy Janata Party? Viral Political Parody Takes Aim At Cockroach Janata Party And Alleged AAP Links

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‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism
Tags: Cockroach Janata PartyCockroach Movementindia newsSonam WangchukSonam Wangchuk news

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‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism

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‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism
‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism
‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism
‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism

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