IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 23 After LSG vs PBKS—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: There are 10 teams in the IPL – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bangalore, Chennai, Super Kings, Mumbai, Indians, Kolkata, Knight, Riders, Sunrisers, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Royals, Punjab, Kings, Gujarat, Titans, Lucknow, Super, Giants, Delhi, Capitals. The biggest T20 league in the world it is Both teams have a mix of young local talent and experienced imports.

PBKS Beat LSG In IPL 2026

Punjab Kings kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a crushing seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, ending a bruising six-match losing streak. Lucknow scored 196 for 6 after batting first with a blazing 72 from Josh Inglis and a brisk 43 from Ayush Badoni, while Yuzvendra Chahal led the Punjab attack with impressive figures of 2 for 25.

Mohammed Shami got Punjab an early breakthrough in the powerplay with the team reeling at 61 for 2. But captain Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh took the game away completely with a brilliant 140-run partnership. Prabhsimran decimated the Lucknow attack with a blazing 69 off 39 balls while Iyer anchored the chase to perfection. The Punjab captain hit his maiden IPL century, ending on 101 not out from 51 balls and smashing a massive six in the 18th over to seal the win. This crucial win officially sends Punjab to the top four while knocking Delhi Capitals out of the tournament.

IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs PBKS

The league phase of the Indian Premier League 2023 will be played in the format of 10 teams divided into two groups. Each team plays the teams within its group twice and the teams in the other group once. “It makes the group vs. group rivalries more meaningful and ties all the franchises together in that way. The top 4 teams at the end of league phase progress to play offs. 1. Introduction Final is played between two best teams. Team 3 vs Team 4 – The Final Clash Not native anymore. Qualifier 2 Loser of Qualifier 1 v Loser of Eliminator Winner of this game moves on to final. Here’s the points table. In case of teams being equal on points net run rate will be the tie breaker. With this win, PBKS move to 4th position.

Rank Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) Status 1 RCB 14 9 5 0 18 +0.783 Qualified (Q) 2 GT 14 9 5 0 18 +0.695 Qualified (Q) 3 SRH 14 9 5 0 18 +0.524 Qualified (Q) 4 PBKS 14 7 6 1 15 +0.309 In Contention 5 RR 13 7 6 0 14 +0.083 In Contention 6 KKR 13 6 6 1 13 +0.011 In Contention 7 CSK 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345 Eliminated (E) 8 DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 Eliminated (E) 9 MI 13 4 9 0 8 -0.510 Eliminated (E) 10 LSG 14 4 10 0 8 -0.740 Eliminated (E)

Points Table Updated After LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match