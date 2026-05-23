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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List

Check the latest IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings after the LSG Vs PBKS clash. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar stands at the top, facing tough competition from Kagiso Rabada.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 23:53 IST

Following the exciting Match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on May 23, 2026, there has been considerable competition in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings. Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently the highest in the prestigious bowling charts, showing outstanding, brilliant, legendary form in this IPL edition for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, yet he faces an amazing, severe competition from South African pacer Kagiso Rabada of the Gujarat Titans, who is chasing hard for the top position. Passionate cricket fans around the globe have keenly been following the top wicket-taking list to claim the prestigious bowling honour this year.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Leads The  Race

In the ongoing IPL edition, this Indian veteran fast-bowler has been nothing short of sensational. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled with such clinical skills this domestic season; the medium pacer is among the best, having already grabbed twenty-four essential wickets in fourteen matches. It is his remarkable skill to swing the new ball with perfection, his clinical execution of yorkers in pressure situations that have him placed comfortably on top of the bowling charts with an economical run rate. His sheer experience will play a vital role for his team in the crucial business end of the tournament.

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada Provides Tough Competition

Even though the veteran Indian is currently in the prestigious cap, Kagiso Rabada, the pace machine from South Africa, is right on his shoulders. The latter has also managed to grab 24 wickets in just 14 games, making the difference between the leading position and him just minuscule and exciting. The pace of his genuine, raw speed and the bounce it possesses has been the ultimate terror for the world’s finest batters in this tournament, and the bowling race could not have been any tighter for all those viewers all over the world.

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Top 10 Purple Cap Standings In IPL 2026

Rank Player Name Team Wickets Matches Economy Rate 5W Plus 3W Plus
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 24 14 8.07 0 6
2 Kagiso Rabada GT 24 14 9.19 0 5
3 Anshul Kamboj CSK 21 14 10.53 0 3
4 Rashid Khan GT 19 14 8.72 0 3
5 Eshan Malinga SRH 19 14 9.28 0 2
6 Kartik Tyagi KKR 18 13 9.43 0 2
7 Jofra Archer RR 18 13 9.15 0 1
8 Mohammed Siraj GT 17 14 8.59 0 1
9 Prince Yadav LSG 16 14 8.83 0 2
10 Sakib Hussain SRH 15 10 9.08 0 1

Also Read – IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 23 After LSG vs PBKS—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List
Tags: Bhuvneshwar KumarHighest Wicket Takerindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standingskagiso rabadaLucknow Super Giantspunjab kingsPurple Cap Race

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List
IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List

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