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Home > India News > Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

Supreme Court to hear the Twisha Sharma dowry death case on May 25 after taking suo motu cognisance over alleged institutional bias and procedural lapses in the investigation.

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 22:42 IST

Twisha Sharma Death Case: The Supreme Court has stepped into the Twisha Sharma death case, taking suo motu cognizance of worries about alleged institutional bias and procedural lapses in the probe into the death of the young woman at her matrimonial home. The move has intensified national attention on the case, with growing public demand for transparency and accountability in the probe. The matter has been officially listed under the title: ‘Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home’. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, is scheduled to hear the matter on May 25, Monday.

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

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The apex court’s intervention comes amid increasing scrutiny over the handling of the investigation into Twisha Sharma’s unnatural death. The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern about the manner in which the investigation was conducted by initiating suo motu proceedings.

The case title itself hints at accusations of ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at a Matrimonial Home’. The court will likely look into the case to determine whether due process was followed and there were mistakes in the official handling of the case.


Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

The matter will be heard on Monday, May 25, before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will also be part of the proceedings. Further developments are expected after the hearing, as the Supreme Court may ask for reports, explanations, or additional material relating to the probe into Twisha Sharma’s death.

The development has sparked wide public discussion and new calls for a fair and transparent investigation. Legal observers say the Supreme Court’s direct involvement may mean more scrutiny of what the investigating authorities have done so far. The focus now is whether investigative procedures were followed and whether any institutional failures affected the course of the probe. The case has become a major point of debate on accountability and justice in sensitive matrimonial death investigations.

First Images Of Twisha Sharma’s Rooftop Open Up

In the meantime, the first images of the rooftop at Sharma’s marital home in Katara Hills in Bhopal have emerged. The rooftop is believed to be the place where the actor-model, 33 years old, was found hanged on the 12th of May.

The images show the location now at the center of one of the most-watched cases in Madhya Pradesh over the last few weeks. The police are trying to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death as claims from both sides of the family start to emerge.

Family Fight Claims Submitted By In-Laws

According to claims made by Sharma’s in-laws, she was battling drug addiction. But her parents denied the claim, and alleged that the actor was being abused mentally by her husband and mother-in-law till the last breath, and was also subjected to abuse and dowry pressure.

In response to the complaint filed by the family, police registered a case against Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, and mother Giribala Singh, in connection with dowry death, cruelty by husband or relative, and common intention under the Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act.

High Court Calls For Second Post-Mortem

The case has seen a landmark turn for the better, when the MH High Court handed good news to Sharma’s family this week, by granting their plea for a second post-mortem examination. The post-mortem will now be carried out by a specialized in-house forensic cadaver lab at AIIMS Delhi. She had filed a petition questioning the first postmortem report.

The court had directed AIIMS officials to complete the procedure. Doctors from AIIMS have said that they are all set to conduct the post-mortem as per the directions.

Husband Arrested After Weeks Of Evasion

Another significant development in the case was the arrest of Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, who had been off the police radar for more than a week after the incident.

Police went into the house and arrested Samarth, who was taken to Bhopal for interrogation. He is expected to appear before a court where investigators may apply for custodial interrogation as part of the case. Giribala Singh, the mother of Samarth Singh, has also applied for anticipatory bail.

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma Death Case: From Salon Owner’s Shocking Claim To First Rooftop Photo, New Revelations Surface

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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday
Tags: Dowry Death Caseinstitutional bias allegationssupreme courtSupreme Court HearingSurya KantTwisha Sharma caseTwisha Sharma death investigation

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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

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Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday
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