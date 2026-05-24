LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > 18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

Death toll in the Luhansk student dorm drone strike rises to 18 as Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting civilians and weighs retaliation following a tense U.N. Security Council debate.

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk (Photo: Reuters)
18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk (Photo: Reuters)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 00:03 IST

The death toll from a drone strike on a student dorm in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine has risen to 18, with many of the victims young women, Russian officials said on Saturday, following a heated U.N. debate on the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to prepare options for retaliation against Ukraine on Friday after Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out what it described as a deliberate drone strike on a teacher training college in the town of Starobilsk.

Ukraine Denies Civilian Targeting

Ukraine’s military denied responsibility for the attack, saying it had struck an elite drone command unit in the area and that its forces complied with international humanitarian law. Putin said there were no military facilities in the area.

Reuters was not able to independently verify what happened.

You Might Be Interested In

Rescue Efforts Continue at Strike Site

At the scene on Saturday, a crane was working to remove rubble from a yawning gap in the building. Inside one shattered classroom, bricks and dust covered rows of student desks with “I love English” written on the wall. Elsewhere, a stairwell was blocked by debris.

Russia’s state-run news agency RIA reported the death toll had risen to 18, citing the emergency ministry. Three people remained trapped under the rubble.

Victims Included Teenagers and Young Women

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Russian-installed administration in the region, published a preliminary list containing details of the 21 victims. They were mainly female, and the youngest had just turned 18. He also published a list of 41 injured, the youngest of whom was 15.

A resident said rockets had targeted a former base and drones had then hit the student dorm, causing fires to break out.

U.N. Security Council Clash Over Attack

At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by Russia on Friday, Russia accused Ukraine of war crimes over the incident, while Ukraine said it was a baseless claim that had not been independently verified.

Several countries called for access to the site, while U.N. officials decried all attacks on civilians, recalling a Russian missile attack on a U.N. warehouse in Ukraine this week that had killed two workers and destroyed $1 million worth of aid.

Cross-Border Strikes Escalate Conflict

Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed in air strikes far from the largely static front line across the southeast of the country, around a fifth of which is controlled by Russian forces.

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s power supplies and infrastructure, while Ukraine has stepped up attacks on oil facilities inside Russia this year, sometimes resulting in casualties. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Oil Facilities Hit in Russia

Falling debris from drones triggered a fire at an oil terminal in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, and two people were injured, Russian officials said early on Saturday.

Ukraine’s military said it had hit Russia’s Sheskharis Black Sea oil terminal in Novorossiysk and nearby Grushova oil depot, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the military had also hit a large chemical plant in Russia’s Perm region.

Russian Officials Report Drone Interceptions: Perm regional governor Dmitry Makhonin said earlier that an industrial facility, which he did not name, had been targeted by Ukrainian drones but that they had been shot down and caused no damage.

(Inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ: Israeli Army Orders Evacuation Of 10 Southern Lebanon Towns Ahead Of Airstrikes

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk
Tags: eastern Ukraine conflictLuhansk strikeNovorossiysk oil terminalRussia retaliationrussia-ukraine warStarobilsk attackUkraine dronesvladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyy

RELATED News

PM Modi Expresses Grief To Xi Jinping After Massive China Coal Mine Blast Claims Over 90 Lives

Will Raul Castro End Up Like Nicolas Maduro? Murder Charges By US Trigger Fresh Tensions With Cuba

Iran Ready To Stop Uranium Enrichment For 10 Years Under New Nuclear Draft Deal With US

Suicide Or Murder? Indian Woman, Her Daughter Found Dead Inside Sharjah Building

Israeli Army Orders Evacuation Of 10 Southern Lebanon Towns Ahead Of Airstrikes

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: KKR And RR Playoff Chances Explained After Punjab Kings Win Against Lucknow Super Giants

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 23 After LSG vs PBKS—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing on Monday

‘Honorary Cockroach’ Sonam Wangchuk Supports Viral Cockroach Janata Party Movement Amid Recieving Criticism

Massive Blow For RCB: Jacob Bethell Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Due To Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK

24 May 2026 Horoscope Tomorrow: Cancer, Pisces, Gemini & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck | Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK And More

Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk
18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk
18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk
18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

QUICK LINKS