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Home > Sports News > Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

Fans are brutally bashing Samreen Kaur after Arshdeep Singh concedes 52 runs in 3 overs for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. Read the full story and see Twitter reactions.

Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026 (Image Source: X)
Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 00:37 IST

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh had an absolutely poor night against the dominant Lucknow Super Giants batters on Saturday. Tasked to take charge of the Kings’ bowling line-up and provide early breakthroughs, the seamer did not get his rhythm and proper lengths at all. He gave 52 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 17.33. Josh Inglis and Abdul Samad took him all around the park. Arshdeep Singh recorded his fourth-highest conceding against the Lucknow Super Giants and achieved a dubious record by conceding the highest 50+ scores for the Punjab Kings (7 times) bowler in the history of IPL.

Fans Brutally Bash Samreen Kaur After Poor Performance By Arshdeep Singh

Whenever a prominent cricketer underperforms, a toxic trend often follows where their partners or loved ones face the brunt of the anger from passionate fans. This was exactly the case for Arshdeep Singh and his rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Recently, the couple went viral on social media after being spotted walking together in Dharamshala ahead of an earlier match. As soon as Arshdeep Singh gave away 52 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants, social media platforms were instantly flooded with negative comments. Frustrated fans brutally bashed Samreen Kaur, unfairly blaming the Punjabi actress for the poor on-field execution by the Punjab Kings pacer in the crucial game. 

See Reactions As Netizens Target Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur

Social media is completely ablaze with memes, harsh criticism, and brutal trolling directed at both Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur. Many users pointed out his off-field videos and recent public appearances with Samreen Kaur, stating that the fast bowler has lost his dedication to the game.

Punjab Kings Secure Victory Despite Expensive Spell By Arshdeep Singh

Thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s stellar maiden IPL century, despite the highly expensive performance by Arshdeep Singh, the Punjab Kings managed to secure a dominant seven-wicket victory. The Punjab Kings batters stepped up magnificently to chase the competitive target, ensuring that the expensive bowling spell did not cost them the all-important match. However, the brutal trolling of Samreen Kaur by fans serves as a harsh reminder of the intense scrutiny and toxic digital environment that players and their partners face during the high-pressure IPL 2026 season. 

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Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026
Tags: arshdeep singhArshdeep Singh girlfriendcricket reactionsIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026Lucknow Super Giantspunjab kingsSamreen Kaurshreyas iyer

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Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

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Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026
Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026
Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026
Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

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