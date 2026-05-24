Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh had an absolutely poor night against the dominant Lucknow Super Giants batters on Saturday. Tasked to take charge of the Kings’ bowling line-up and provide early breakthroughs, the seamer did not get his rhythm and proper lengths at all. He gave 52 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 17.33. Josh Inglis and Abdul Samad took him all around the park. Arshdeep Singh recorded his fourth-highest conceding against the Lucknow Super Giants and achieved a dubious record by conceding the highest 50+ scores for the Punjab Kings (7 times) bowler in the history of IPL.

Fans Brutally Bash Samreen Kaur After Poor Performance By Arshdeep Singh

Whenever a prominent cricketer underperforms, a toxic trend often follows where their partners or loved ones face the brunt of the anger from passionate fans. This was exactly the case for Arshdeep Singh and his rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Recently, the couple went viral on social media after being spotted walking together in Dharamshala ahead of an earlier match. As soon as Arshdeep Singh gave away 52 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants, social media platforms were instantly flooded with negative comments. Frustrated fans brutally bashed Samreen Kaur, unfairly blaming the Punjabi actress for the poor on-field execution by the Punjab Kings pacer in the crucial game.

Samreen Kaur aur reel banana chod do. Bowling is gone to the pits. He is the reason for PBKS poor performance in the last 6 matches — RAMACHANDRA RAO (@RAMACH280463) May 23, 2026

Main Samreen Kaur hota toh aaj hi Arshdeep ko breakup de deta — Parv 🚩 (@ParvCryEmoji) May 23, 2026

See Reactions As Netizens Target Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur

Social media is completely ablaze with memes, harsh criticism, and brutal trolling directed at both Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur. Many users pointed out his off-field videos and recent public appearances with Samreen Kaur, stating that the fast bowler has lost his dedication to the game.

Arshdeep thinks this baddie fell for his looks 😭😭 But the reality is completely different 🤣🤣 Samreen Kaur is an Indian actress and model from Jammu & Kashmir. She became popular through Punjabi and Hindi music videos. She was also a finalist in Femina Miss India Jammu &… pic.twitter.com/t3RHl3NSiU — Banton (@ImBanton_) May 18, 2026

What Samreen kaur sees every night 😵‍💫🥴 pic.twitter.com/siSrEr28Lh — Dheetkid (@dheetkid) May 16, 2026

Samreen Kaur always hands her stuff to Arshdeep Singh to carry, while she holds nothing but her phone and boarding pass. What kind of girlfriend does that? At least she should carry her own handbag. Equality? She’s definitely going to ruin bro’s career. Downfall loading ⌛ pic.twitter.com/DVN8dNUwGq — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 9, 2026

What samreen kaur has to suffer 🤬 pic.twitter.com/cCr06hx04a — Kabir🩷 (@RRajwaderoyals) May 23, 2026

Mujhe lgra hai Samreen kaur Arshdeep Singh ki bookey hai — thc (@oj4tta) May 23, 2026

Punjab Kings Secure Victory Despite Expensive Spell By Arshdeep Singh

Thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s stellar maiden IPL century, despite the highly expensive performance by Arshdeep Singh, the Punjab Kings managed to secure a dominant seven-wicket victory. The Punjab Kings batters stepped up magnificently to chase the competitive target, ensuring that the expensive bowling spell did not cost them the all-important match. However, the brutal trolling of Samreen Kaur by fans serves as a harsh reminder of the intense scrutiny and toxic digital environment that players and their partners face during the high-pressure IPL 2026 season.