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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List

Check the updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings after the LSG vs PBKS match. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan maintains his lead at the top, while Punjab's Prabhsimran Singh breaks into the top 10 run-scorers list.

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS. Photo IPL- X
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS. Photo IPL- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 01:00 IST

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: The race of the much-coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2026 turned hotter after the high-scoring clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.While individual brilliance continues to dominate the top spot of the tournament’s run-scoring charts, Gujarat Titans’ dynamic opener Sai Sudharsan has successfully maintained his stranglehold at the top of the leaderboard.

Sudharsan tops the list with an incredible 638 runs from 14 matches, continuing his incredible form from previous seasons. His opening partner and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is not far behind in second with 616 runs, and giving him stiff competition from his own camp. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen, the power-hitter for Sunrisers Hyderabad, is in the third position with 606 runs.

The post-match standings have one big talking point and that is Punjab Kings’ opener Prabhsimran Singh. Prabhsimran has now officially entered the elite bracket with his crucial, aggressive knock of 69 runs off 39 balls in Punjab’s successful run chase against Lucknow. The right-handed batsman has scored 510 runs in 14 matches, breaking into top 10 list at tenth position, pushing Sanju Samson out of the list.

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS

POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 638 14 14 1 100 49.08 404 157.92 1 7 62 29
2 Shubman Gill GT 616 13 13 0 86 47.38 381 161.67 0 6 57 30
3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 606 14 14 2 69 50.50 380 159.47 0 6 46 30
4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 579 13 13 0 103 44.54 245 236.32 1 3 50 53
5 Ishan Kishan SRH 569 14 14 0 91 40.64 319 178.36 0 6 57 29
6 Abhishek Sharma SRH 563 14 14 1 135* 43.31 273 206.22 1 4 50 43
7 Mitchell Marsh LSG 563 13 13 0 111 43.31 345 163.18 1 3 51 36
8 Virat Kohli RCB 557 14 14 3 105* 50.64 340 163.82 1 4 59 21
9 K L Rahul DC 533 13 13 1 152* 44.42 310 171.93 1 4 51 27
10 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 510 14 13 1 80* 42.50 302 168.87 0 6 55 23

The Rajasthan Royals’ prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is comfortably placed at fourth with 579 runs, with the most explosive strike rate in the top tier – 236.32. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening duo of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are leaning heavily on their team’s heavy-hitting reputation, sitting in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Lucknow’s Mitchell Marsh is seventh with 563 runs and is tied on runs with Abhishek Sharma but separated by a lower strike rate. Virat Kohli, the talisman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has 557 runs at a healthy average of 50.64 and occupies the eighth spot. Rounding off the top tier just ahead of Prabhsimran is Delhi Capitals’ captain KL Rahul, who is ninth with 533 runs, including an unbeaten 152, the highest score in the tournament.

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List
Tags: Heinrich Klaasen runs IPL 2026highest run scorer IPL 2026 tableIPL 2026IPL 2026 Orange Cap standingsLSG vs PBKS post match statsMost runs in IPL 2026Prabhsimran Singh top 10 runsSai Sudharsan Orange Cap leadShubman Gill Orange Cap raceVaibhav Sooryavanshi strike rate

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List
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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List
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