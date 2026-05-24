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Home > World News > America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India

America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India-US ties the cornerstone of America’s Indo-Pacific strategy during his New Delhi visit, while announcing a new business-focused visa schedule.

America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India (Photo: ANI \ X)
America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India (Photo: ANI \ X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 02:02 IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday described the relationship between India and the United States as the ‘cornerstone’ of America’s Indo-Pacific strategy, underlining the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. Speaking at the dedication ceremony of the new US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi, Rubio said Washington is committed to expanding bilateral cooperation across trade, diplomacy, and security. He also announced a new ‘America First’ visa schedule aimed at prioritising business professionals to deepen economic engagement. ‘It is at the cornerstone of this important partnership between us and India, which, as I said, is an incredibly important one. And it’s the reason why I’m here on this visit to reaffirm those ties, to build upon them,’ Rubio said.

‘We think in the months ahead, we’re going to have even more exciting and new announcements to make about the development and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.’

Modi-Trump Relationship Highlighted

Rubio also stressed the strong personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, saying their connection has continued across both Trump administrations.

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‘It is a personal relationship which dates back to the first administration when the President had a chance to visit here, and it has carried over into the second administration. You can just see the connection between them. The connection between leaders is incredibly important. These are two very serious leaders who are focused not just on the short term but on the long term,’ the Secretary of State added.

Rubio further revealed that his first official engagement after taking office as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad, describing it as a reflection of India’s growing strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Quad, Trade, And Security Cooperation

‘My very first meeting officially as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad. We are going to renew that. We wanted to do it here, not just because of our commitment to that structure of work, but also as a tangible sign of what an important role India plays in the United States and in our posture and in our approach to the Indo-Pacific,’ he stated.

Highlighting the economic and defence partnership, Rubio said commercial ties between the two countries continue to expand, noting that Indian companies have invested more than USD 20 billion in the US economy. He also pointed to growing defence cooperation and joint military exercises in the Indo-Pacific.

Introducing the new visa initiative, Rubio said, ‘We’re introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals who strengthen these ties.’

New Embassy Facility And Investment Push

Rubio added that the new embassy annex building would improve operational efficiency while reducing costs for American taxpayers by enhancing speed and accuracy for mission personnel. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also praised the expanding partnership after a high-level meeting with Modi, calling Indian investments in America a major vote of confidence in the US economy.

‘We are here because we believe that a strong America and a strong India are essential to the world. When I saw Indian companies committing USD 20.5 billion to the US economy, I was simply blown away. I saw confidence in American workers, confidence in the American economy, and confidence in the enduring promise of the American dream,’ Gor said.

Gor added that the new facility, which houses consular operations along with other embassy offices, would act as a gateway for innovators and businesses as both countries aim to achieve USD 500 billion in bilateral trade. ‘The Secretary and I just left a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and I can attest that the relationship is on solid footing. There is incredible potential ahead,’ Gor said.

(Inputs From ANI)

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America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India
Tags: America First Visadonald trumpIndia US tradeindia-us-relationsIndo-Pacific strategymarco rubionarendra modiQuad MeetingSergio GorUS Embassy Delhi

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America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India
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