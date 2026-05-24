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Home > Entertainment News > Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Action Spy Thriller Online

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Action Spy Thriller Online

Jack Ryan: Ghost War is now streaming on Prime Video. Know where to watch John Krasinski’s action spy thriller online, along with its cast, storyline, and OTT release details.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch the Action Spy Thriller Online (Photo generated by AI)
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch the Action Spy Thriller Online (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 02:49 IST

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War. This is part of the popular action spy series. The movie is directed by Andrew Bernstein. It takes the Prime Video series. Makes it more like a big-screen movie. This means it has action scenes, international plots, and more at stake.

The story happens after the episode of the series. Jack Ryan finds out about an operation. This operation involves military groups and a global cyber threat. This cyber threat can cause problems for governments around the world. What starts as a mission to gather information quickly becomes a race against time. Jack Ryan has to go to countries and deal with dangerous politics.

OTT Streaming Details

Jack Ryan: Ghost War is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The action thriller reunites several familiar faces from the Jack Ryan universe while introducing new characters tied to an international covert crisis.

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John Krasinski Continues to Carry the Franchise

John Krasinski is still great as Jack Ryan. He shows why people like his version of the character. He is smart and intense. Does not show too much emotion. This makes the character interesting when the story is a bit predictable.

Jack Ryan is different from action heroes. He is a person who is often in situations that are too much for him. John Krasinski plays him in a way that makes you feel tense. The action scenes are good. The best parts are when Jack Ryan is thinking strategically and dealing with moral issues.

Cast Of Jack Ryan: Ghost War

The other actors in the movie are also good. Wendell Pierce is great as James Greer. Michael Kelly is funny as Mike November. New actors, like Sienna Miller as Emma Marlowe, add something to the story. The way the main characters work together makes the scenes better.

The action scenes in the movie look great. They are big and exciting. There are car chases, secret military operations, and cool locations. However, some of the action scenes are a bit predictable. The movie does not often surprise you with its story choices. Many of the plot twists you can see coming.

The story is not as good as it could be. Sometimes the movie feels like an episode of the series, not a big-screen movie. The pacing is sometimes slow.
Rating: 3/5

Conclusion 

At the end of the day, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is a decent movie with nice acting and some cool action scenes. But it is not a very memorable spy thriller. John Krasinski is still great as Jack Ryan, and the other actors are decent, too. But the story is predictable and takes away from the movie being really something special. Fans of the series will like it. It might be fun for some, but it’s neither new nor exciting.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Brings Angel Vibes To Cannes Closing Ceremony In White Feather Suit

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Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Action Spy Thriller Online
Tags: action-thrillerHollywood OTT ReleaseJack Ryan Ghost WarJack Ryan OTT ReleaseJack Ryan ReviewJohn KrasinskiMichael KellyPrime VideoSienna MillerSpy ThrillerTom ClancyTom Clancy Jack Ryan

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Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Action Spy Thriller Online
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