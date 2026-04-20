Noida Engagement Heist Caught on CCTV: Thief Arrives in Suit, Eats at Function, Then Steals ₹5 Lakh Cash and Jewellery Bag and Vanishes Within Seconds

A happy engagement ceremony in Noidas Sector 49 turned into a dream when a thief who looked like a guest did something very bad in the middle of the day. The man mixed in with the people at the ceremony and even ate some food before stealing a bag that had about Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewelry. The whole thing happened in a few seconds and was caught on camera, which really shocked the family and made the police start looking into it.

How Did the Thief Who Was Dressed Nicely Manage to Blend at the Engagement Ceremony?

The bad thing happened around 1 pm when the engagement ceremony was going on at the banquet hall. The two families were busy celebrating when a young man who looked nice and seemed like a guest came into the hall.

He mixed in easily. Walked around like he owned the place and then he took advantage of the moment when he saw a bag full of cash and jewelry.

How Did the Thief Steal the Bag With Rs 5 Lakh in Cash and Jewelry? Viral CCTV Video

The man who did the thing acted like a guest and even had some food at the engagement ceremony. Then he waited for the moment and quickly grabbed the bag and ran away.

UP: In Noida banquet hall, thief arrives in suit-boot, steals bag full of cash-jewelry and takes it away !! pic.twitter.com/8xWBssonsJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 20, 2026

The whole thing was caught on camera inside the banquet hall, which shows the dressed man coming in hanging around for a bit and then taking the bag and walking away. The video makes it look like the thief planned this ahead of time which is why he could do it without anyone getting suspicious.

How Did the Family Find Out That Their Bag Was Missing?

Soon after the bad thing happened the family who got robbed realized their bag was gone. They were really shocked. They looked around the hall but could not find it. Then they looked at the camera footage from the hall, which showed a man in a suit and boots coming in and moving around before the theft.

The family made a complaint at the Sector 49 police station. The police said they are taking the case very seriously. The police are using the camera footage to try to find the thief.

They do not know yet how much money and jewelry were stolen. The police also said that it is not an idea to bring so much valuable stuff to an engagement but they are looking into everything. The grooms family is from Delhi and the brides family is, from Noida.

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