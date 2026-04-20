Disgusting Viral Video: ‘Free Gift’ Live Worm Found In Sev Puri At Haldiram’s Infinity Mall Outlet In Malad | Customer Confronts Staff | Watch

A viral clip from Mumbai has caused a stir as a customer claims to have found a live worm in a plate of sev puri being served at a Haldiram’s outlet in Infinity mall in Malad. The video of the customer filming the worm in the food and confronting a staff about what he claims to be a hygiene breach has gone viral on social media platform X. The clip has raised fresh questions on food safety at popular restaurants with users demanding better inspections and responsibility from restaurant management. The incident has drawn attention again to food safety but authorities have not confirmed whether it is a real incident or a formal complaint has been lodged on the issue.

What is shown in the viral video from Haldiram’s Malad outlet?

The video starts with a customer filming a plate of sev puri where a live worm can be seen moving inside the dish. The video started gaining popularity on social media when it was reportedly shared by a user named ‘Indialast24hr’. The customer can be seen in the video appearing quite distressed as he points out the presence of worm in the food and questions how such an incident could happen at a popular food outlet inside a busy mall in Mumbai. The clip has gone viral with users expressing disgust and raising concerns about food safety at restaurants.







How did the customer react to the contaminated food?

The footage shows the customer confronting the outlet staff and demanding to have a word with the manager. The staff at the counter tried to de-escalate the situation by offering a new dish but the customer refused the offer and insisted it be taken to management for further action. The customer can also be seen filming the confrontation which is indicative of him wanting to document the incident.

The confrontation has led to heated discussions on what it may have meant for the staff to respond in what some have deemed as a dismissive manner.

What happened inside the outlet?

It appears that the situation may have gotten a little out of hand inside the outlet where the customer is seen showing the contaminated food to other customers seated nearby. The footage shows a few other customers in the outdoor seating area of the restaurant looking shocked at the live worm in the dish.

Why is there a food safety concern over this incident?

The recent video has been raising concerns over hygiene in high-traffic food outlets in Mumbai. Social media users are questioning how a reputed brand outlet within a premium mall can serve contaminated food. Many have urged food safety authorities to inspect obtaining and more stringent monitoring of restaurant hygiene standards. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the video and a formal complaint has not been filed yet, this incident has heightened public sensitivity over food safety compliance and quality control in popular eateries.

What are the customer’s comments regarding the hygiene of the outlet?

Before finishing the recording, the customer points out that the outlet is clean, modern and well-maintained regarding interiors and presentation when he says that the food being served raises serious questions. His comment has been resonating with many users online and is highlighting the sometimes existing gap between visual cleanliness and actual food handling standards. The comment has fed into the debate over whether restaurant aesthetics sometimes mask underlying hygiene issues.

Has Someone From Infinity Mall Responded Yet?

As of now, no official statement has been released by the Haldiram’s outlet or Infinity Mall management about the viral video. No confirmation has also been received from the police whether any complaint has been registered or whether any inspection has been triggered. An official response from the concerned authorities seems to have fuelled users’ curiosity, with them demanding a quick response from the food safety departments.

The incident is still making rounds on social media, with users demanding accountability and strict hygiene enforcement at food outlets across Mumbai. If verified, the event may trigger inspections and potential regulatory action. For now, the viral video remains a hot topic in the internet realm, raising bigger concerns about food safety oversight in crowded urban eating hubs and the accountability of food chains in ensuring strict hygiene standards across all outlets.

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