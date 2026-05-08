UK’s Kier Starmer Pulls Off A Mamata Banerjee, Refuses To Resign | What Happens Now?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pulled off a Mamata Banerjee during the ongoing UK election results as he refused to resign even as Labour suffered early losses. Starmer took responsibility for his party’s “tough” results in England, but said he is “not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos”.

“It hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility. Tough days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised. They strengthen my resolve,” he said while speaking to reporters.

What happened with Mamata Banerjee?

Mamata Banerjee, who was dethroned by BJP in West Bengal Assembly elections, too, refused to resign, calling the results unfair. Saffron wave swept through Bengal after 15-year-long Trinamool rule with the BJP bagging over 200 seats. But Mamata Banerjee stayed defiant and said she will not quit.

“Why should I step down? We have not lost,” she said. “The mandate has been looted. Where does the question of resignation arise?” Banerjee said the TMC had been “defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy”.

After four-day-long drama, the West Bengal Governor dissolved the Assembly, paving the way for BJP to swear-in its first ever Chief Minister in the state. While the party is yet to name its CM face, buzz is rife that it can be Suvendu Adhikari or Agnimitra Paul. It is also reported that the state will get two Deputy Chief Minister under the BJP government.

What’s Next for Bengal and UK?

In Bengal, no matter what Mamata Banjerjee says, preparations are on for the oath-taking ceremony of a new Chief Minister. Home Minister Amit Shah has already reached the state and huge PM Modi hoardings have been put up, signaling the arrival of a double-engine government. All eyes are now on the key BJP meet where the next CM will be decided.

As for UK, the results are yet to be announced as the counting is still on. As of now PM Keir Starmer’s Labour has suffered heavy losses. As of Thursday night, the party lost every single council seat it was contesting in the Hartlepool town to Reform UK, putting Starmer’s leadership in question once more.

The local Labour MP, Jonathan Brash, told the Guardian on Thursday night: “I think the very best thing the prime minister could do now is address the nation tomorrow and set out a timetable for his departure.

But Starmer said he will not walk away.

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