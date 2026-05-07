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Home > India News > ‘TMC Chor, Mahua Chor’: People Shout Slogans At Mahua Moitra During Flight Days After BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal, Watch

‘TMC Chor, Mahua Chor’: People Shout Slogans At Mahua Moitra During Flight Days After BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal, Watch

A viral video allegedly showing people shouting “TMC Chor” and “Mahua Chor” at TMC MP Mahua Moitra aboard an IndiGo flight has triggered a massive online debate.

Mahua Moitra viral video (IMAGE: WIKI/X)
Mahua Moitra viral video (IMAGE: WIKI/X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 19:05 IST

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‘TMC Chor, Mahua Chor’: People Shout Slogans At Mahua Moitra During Flight Days After BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal, Watch

MAHUA MOITRA VIRAL VIDEO:  A new video has surfaced online where, apparently, TMC MP Mahua Moitra faced embarrassment when a bunch of people on a flight shouted slogans at her “TMC Chor” and “Mahua Chor” during the confrontation. The video has elicited strong reactions from social media users who have engaged in heated debates regarding the case. Mahua Moitra, hours later, took to X and demanded strong action and explained what exactly happened. 

“TMC Chor,” “Mahua Chor”: Mahua Moitra faces harassment, misconduct during flight

According to Mahua Moitra, she was subjected to harassment and misconduct during the flight to New Delhi by IndiGo Airlines. In a social media post, Mahua stated that she was travelling to Delhi for official work, specifically to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

In the social media post, Mahua stated that she was seated in 1F seat of the IndiGo 6E-719 flight. Mahua claimed that four to six individuals got on the aeroplane simultaneously and continued to stare at her before moving towards the back of the plane.

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Mahua Moitra alleged that the behaviour of the group with her and video-recording her incident took place after the plane landed in Delhi and prior to the opening of the aircraft doors. She alleged that this was a case of harassment and security violation, and not the expression of public ire.

Mahua Moitra Demands Action Against The Culprits

Mahua requested the management of IndiGo Airlines to provide her with the report of the crew and to find out who the culprits were, putting them in the ‘no-fly list’. Mahua asked the Civil Aviation Minister for the Union of India, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, to act in the matter. She further added that such incidents taking place on board an aircraft cannot be left unaddressed.

MUST READ: Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

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‘TMC Chor, Mahua Chor’: People Shout Slogans At Mahua Moitra During Flight Days After BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal, Watch

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‘TMC Chor, Mahua Chor’: People Shout Slogans At Mahua Moitra During Flight Days After BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal, Watch
‘TMC Chor, Mahua Chor’: People Shout Slogans At Mahua Moitra During Flight Days After BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal, Watch
‘TMC Chor, Mahua Chor’: People Shout Slogans At Mahua Moitra During Flight Days After BJP Dethrones Mamata Banerjee In West Bengal, Watch
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