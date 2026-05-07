Who Is Cherian Philip? 71-Year-Old Congress Leader’s Video Of Trying To Hug A Senior Woman Leader Sparks Outrage

Cherian Philip Viral Video: People on the Internet got furious after a video surfaced showing 71-year-old Congress leader Cherian Philip trying to hug his colleague, Kollam MLA-elect Bindu Krishna, even though she clearly didn’t want it. The clip spread quickly on social media, and backlash followed. It all happened at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Bindu Krishna had just arrived after winning the Kollam seat. She was going around, greeting people, sometimes folding her hands in a namaste, sometimes offering handshakes.

Cherian Philip’s Viral Video Sparks Outrage

When Cherian Philip walked up, she reached out to shake his hand. Instead of shaking her hand, Philip ignored her gesture and went straight in for a hug. You can see in the video that Bindu Krishna was stiff and uncomfortable, trying to avoid him.

Still, he pulled her close. Eventually, she pushed him away and moved on to greet others. The moment set off a storm online, with one person asking, “What is this guy doing, is he really sick?”

A video from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram has gone viral after Cherian Philip allegedly attempted to hug newly elected Kollam MLA Adv. Bindu Krishna despite her apparent reluctance during a legislative party meeting. The viral video… pic.twitter.com/UhURpa80Qz — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 7, 2026

“How vulgar is that…” remarks Sreeja Neyyattinkara

On uploading the video on Facebook, Sreeja Neyyattinkara remarked, “How vulgar is that… There is no harm in two consenting individuals embracing each other in a public space. The problem with the video is that while the woman, who is a public servant and spokesperson, shakes hands with a man, he grabs her by her shoulders against her wishes. Even after she resists, he attempts to embrace her.”

The video also triggered discussions on the safety of women, with one stating, “Even an MLA is not safe in the state.” Many have called for his suspension from the party. This is not the first controversy involving Cherian Philip. Back in 2015, he faced a lot of backlash for implying that the Congress party awarded tickets to women leaders in exchange for sex.

Who is Cherian Philip?

Cherian Philip grew up in Kerala, and his story starts with student activism. Born on November 10, 1950, he jumped into politics early, getting involved with groups like the Kerala Students Union and the Youth Congress.

Over the years, he’s worked with some big political players, including the Indian National Congress, CPI(M), and even the BJP for a while before eventually circling back to Congress. He’s chaired a few public sector organisations in Kerala too. People know him for his outspoken articles and lively TV appearances where he talks about politics, society, and governance, especially when it comes to Kerala. He doesn’t shy away from sharing his views, whether it’s in print or on screen.

ALSO READ: Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again