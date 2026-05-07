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Home > Regionals News > LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438

LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result
Kerala Lottery Result

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 15:27 IST

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LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438

Kerala Lottery Result Today (07-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘KN’. This lottery is organized by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. The KARUNYA-PLUS lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Lottery Result will be declared today, Monday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The KKARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622  @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

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Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 07-05-2026, Full List of KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- PN 756438

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – PV 629477

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – PN 313556

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – 0378, 0855, 1264, 2332, 2850, 3679, 4205, 4925, 6112, 7015, 7355, 7375, 7685, 7699, 7862, 8019, 8293, 8627, 9013

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0083, 2484, 3574, 4298, 8267, 9939

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0264, 0577, 0791, 0795, 1115, 1574, 3139, 3347, 5050, 5082, 5245, 5849, 6376, 6492, 6792, 7079, 7080, 7294, 7465, 8066, 8341, 8851, 9113, 9334, 9355

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 07-05-2025: Prize structure of KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: What is Kerala Lottery Online Ticket Purchase Warning? 

Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Also Read: OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 06.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-51 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No DG 932428 

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LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438

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LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438
LIVE Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.05.2026, KARUNYA-PLUS KN-622 Thursday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No PN 756438

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