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Home > Regionals News > Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

A viral video from a Congress meeting in Thiruvananthapuram shows Cherian Philip attempting to hug Bindu Krishna, who appeared to push him away before he allegedly tried again. The clip sparked widespread debate online over personal boundaries and public conduct.

Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again (Image: @akshaiblogs via X)
Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again (Image: @akshaiblogs via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 15:50 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

A social media video which went viral shows Cherian Philip and Bindu Krishna which led to public discussions about acceptable behavior and violations of personal boundaries. The incident occurred at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram during a legislative party meeting which Congress leaders and newly elected MLAs attended. The clip shows Bindu Krishna arriving at the venue and greeting people while interacting with the media before coming across Cherian Philip.

Watch Viral Video

According to the viral footage Bindu Krishna initially appeared to extend a handshake toward Cherian Philip. She rejected his hug because he tried to hug her but she moved away from him. The video shows him trying to approach her again after she folded her arms and moved away from him. The clip spread rapidly across platforms such as X and Facebook which led users to debate whether the interaction crossed personal boundaries in a public setting. The moment turned into a significant discussion point for Kerala‘s political community.



Social media reactions to the incident have largely been critical of Cherian Philip’s actions with many users arguing that personal consent and comfort should be respected even in casual political interactions. Bindu Krishna showed visible discomfort because several people online showed her attempt to avoid the hug which he tried to give her. People who witnessed the interaction between the two leaders said it should not have taken place at an event where senior political leaders and media members were present. Public figures need to understand that they should keep their professional conduct during official events because cameras will record their activities throughout the event. 

Did Cherian Philip or Bindu Krishna Give Any Response?

The incident demonstrates how political event short clips can quickly turn into viral controversies in today’s social media environment. At the time of reporting neither Cherian Philip nor Bindu Krishna had given an official response to the viral video. The footage continues to circulate widely online to which political supporters and critics and social media commentators have reacted. The controversy has also sparked broader conversations around consent, public etiquette, and how political personalities conduct themselves in highly visible public spaces.

Also Read: Viral Video: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Moments Before Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Was Shot Dead | WATCH

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Tags: Bindu Krishna Cherian PhilipCherian PhilipCherian Philip Bindu Krishna videoCherian Philip hugging Bindu KrishnaCherian Philip viral video

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Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

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Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

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Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again
Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again
Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again
Watch Viral Video: Cherian Philip Tries To Hug Congress Kollam MLA Bindu Krishna, Gets Pushed Away, Tries Again

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