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Home > World News > Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Check which party is leading, ward-wise winner updates, seat changes, Labour vs Liberal Democrats battle, Green Party performance, key candidates, and latest council election results from Southwark.

Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning
Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 15:26 IST

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Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

The Southwark Council Elections 2026 are attracting major attention as vote counting continues across several key wards in the London borough. Labour entered the election defending a strong majority, but the Liberal Democrats and Green Party are aiming for important gains in areas including Bermondsey, Peckham, Camberwell and Dulwich. The election is being closely watched because Southwark remains one of the most politically important boroughs in London. A total of 63 council seats are being contested across 23 wards, with 32 seats needed for overall control of the council. Issues such as housing, regeneration, public services, transport and environmental policies dominated campaigning ahead of polling day. Early projections suggest Labour may remain the largest party, although opposition parties are expected to improve their performance compared to previous elections.

Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: QUICK RESULTS TABLE

Party Seats Won Seat Change
Labour Counting Ongoing TBA
Liberal Democrats Counting Ongoing TBA
Green Party Counting Ongoing TBA
Conservatives Counting Ongoing TBA

Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour Party Update

Labour entered the 2026 election with a dominant position after winning a large majority in 2022. The party campaigned heavily on affordable housing, public services and investment across Southwark. Labour leader Sarah King remained one of the key faces of the campaign, promising continued focus on local development and housing projects.

Despite remaining favourites, Labour faced challenges after several councillors defected to independent groups and the Green Party over the last year. Opposition parties also targeted Labour over local housing and council management issues. However, political analysts still expect Labour to emerge as the largest party once all ward results are officially declared.

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Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Liberal Democrats And Green Party Update

The Liberal Democrats focused their campaign on cleaner streets, safer communities, transparency and transport improvements. Party leader Victor Chamberlain targeted several wards where tactical voting could help the party increase its seat tally. Areas such as Bermondsey and Rotherhithe remained key battlegrounds during the election.

Meanwhile, the Green Party entered the election with growing momentum after gaining visibility through high-profile defections from Labour. The Greens focused strongly on climate policy, affordable housing and environmental concerns. Younger voters and environmentally conscious residents are expected to play an important role in the party’s overall performance this year.

Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward Level Results and Winner List

  • Borough and Bankside – Counting Ongoing
  • Camberwell Green – Counting Ongoing
  • Champion Hill – Counting Ongoing
  • Dulwich Hill – Counting Ongoing
  • Dulwich Village – Counting Ongoing
  • Goose Green – Counting Ongoing
  • Peckham – Counting Ongoing
  • Peckham Rye – Counting Ongoing
  • Rotherhithe – Counting Ongoing
  • Rye Lane – Counting Ongoing
  • Surrey Docks – Counting Ongoing

Who Are the Key Candidates in the Southwark Council Election 2026?

The major political faces in the Southwark elections include Labour leader Sarah King and Liberal Democrat leader Victor Chamberlain. Green Party candidates have also gained attention following political shifts inside the council over the past year. Southwark’s election is seen as an important indicator of wider London political trends because of the borough’s changing voter demographics and highly competitive wards.

What Happens Next in Southwark Council?

Once counting is complete, the party crossing the 32-seat majority mark will officially control Southwark Council. If no party secures enough seats, the borough could move into No Overall Control, leading to possible coalition discussions between parties. The newly elected council will oversee housing, planning, local transport, environmental policies and public services for the next four years.

Southwark Council Election 2022 vs 2026

Party 2022 Seats 2026 Status
Labour 52 Counting Ongoing
Liberal Democrats 11 Counting Ongoing
Green Party 0 Counting Ongoing

FAQs

Who won the Southwark Council Election 2026?

The final results are still being declared. Labour is currently expected to remain the largest party.

Is Southwark Council under No Overall Control?

The possibility remains open if no party crosses the 32-seat majority mark.

How many wards are there in Southwark?

Southwark Council has 23 wards and 63 councillors.

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Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning
Southwark Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning
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