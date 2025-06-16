Live Tv
Home > World > G7 Leaders Call for De-Escalation in Middle East Conflict

G7 Leaders Call for De-Escalation in Middle East Conflict

During the G7 summit in Canada, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz both stressed the need for de-escalation in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Starmer emphasised the global economic risks tied to regional instability, while Merz reiterated Germany's support for Israel's right to defend itself and warned against Iran's nuclear ambitions. The leaders discussed the importance of diplomatic efforts while dismissing Russia’s potential role in mediating the conflict.

At the ongoing G7 summit in Canada, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the consensus among leaders regarding the urgent need to de-escalate the rising tensions between Israel and Iran. With the Middle East conflict increasingly threatening global stability, Starmer called for a diplomatic resolution to prevent further destabilisation, particularly in Gaza, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

“We have to find a way to de-escalate the situation,” Starmer told reporters. “The conflict risks inflaming the tinderbox of Gaza, which would have broader consequences for the global economy.”

Global Consensus on De-Escalation

Starmer revealed that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders in the days leading up to the summit, confirming that there was a shared understanding on the need for immediate de-escalation. “I do think there’s a consensus for de-escalation,” he added.

The discussions come amid rising fears that the ongoing military exchanges between Israel and Iran could spiral into a larger regional conflict, further impacting global economic and security concerns.

Germany’s Strong Stance on Israel and Iran

Ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also addressed the Israel-Iran crisis. He reiterated Germany’s firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself while stressing the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“We are planning to draw up a final communique that will stress Iran must under no circumstances be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons-capable material,” Merz told reporters, according to the AP.

Diplomatic Efforts and Russia’s Role

Merz also made it clear that while diplomatic efforts are being discussed at the G7 summit, Russia would not be involved in mediating the conflict. “It would be good if Russia ended its war in Ukraine,” Merz remarked, dismissing the possibility of President Vladimir Putin playing a role in peace negotiations between Israel and Iran, as reported by the AP.

