G7 Summit 2025 Exclusive: What Are the Key Issues on the Agenda? G7 Research Group Head Prof. John Kirton Explains

As the 2025 G7 summit gets underway in the Canadian Rockies, the world’s most powerful leaders have gathered to discuss a range of pressing issues—from the escalating Israel-Iran conflict to trade tensions under US President Donald Trump. In an exclusive interview with NewsX Senior Executive Editor Megha Sharma, Professor John
On the Israel-Iran Conflict
Speaking about the central issue that has dominated the G7 summit agenda—the Israel-Iran conflict—
“The first agenda item that they’ll take up is Israel’s attack on Iran and Iran’s predictable response. It is the clearest, most dangerous war at the moment when you have a nuclear-armed Israel trying to stop Iran both from acquiring a nuclear weapon and perhaps even trying to change the entire leadership of Iran—a regime change,” said
Kirton.
He went on to explain that while Israel’s actions have drawn support from North America and Europe, the situation remains deeply contentious. With the conflict having already resulted in numerous casualties, the global response has been divided, with Russia and China showing support for Iran while condemning Israel’s actions.
On Mixed Reactions to Israeli Attacks on Iran
Furthermore, responding to a question about the mixed reactions from Europe and North America after Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed over 80 people, many of them civilians, and Russia and China coming out in support of Iran,
“I think all G7 leaders are united in their statements… the message is ceasefire now. Stop the slaughter, de-escalate, and get back to the negotiating table,”
Kirtonadded.
He further pointed out that the US had warned Israel about the dangers of escalating the situation to such an extent.
“Even Donald Trump knows that it can’t be done. It will make things much worse. America’s support for Israel has its limits, and those limits are now crossed with the extensive damage done to civilian targets.”
On Vladimir Putin’s Attempt to Mediate the Conflict
A key topic discussed was Russia’s attempt to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, which was rejected by both the US and Europe.
Despite this, he argued that the G7 nations, led by the US, have a unique opportunity to come together and press for a ceasefire, thereby putting pressure on Israel to pull back from the brink of a full-scale war.
On Trump’s Tariffs and Bilateral Talks
President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have been a significant source of tension among G7 nations.
He noted that Trump has previously shown signs of pulling back from tariff threats, such as in his negotiations with European Union leaders and the UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer.
On the Future of US-Canada Relations
A significant portion of the conversation also focused on the evolving relationship between the US and Canada, with
“I think there is [a reset],”
“It’s unbelievable that one G7 leader would say to the others, ‘I want your country to be part of mine.’ But now all major European powers and G7 members are saying, ‘No, absolutely not.’”
On India-Canada Relations and the G7 Summit
On the invitation extended by Carney to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit,
Notably, the recent invite comes after a period of strained relations between the two countries under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, primarily due to concerns over Khalistani movements in Canada.
G7 Research Group and the ‘Kananaskis Book’
ALSO READ: G7 Summit Opens Amid Growing Global Tensions Over Ukraine and the Middle East
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: