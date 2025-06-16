G7 Summit 2025 Exclusive: What Are the Key Issues on the Agenda? G7 Research Group Head Prof. John Kirton Explains

As the 2025 G7 summit gets underway in the Canadian Rockies, the world’s most powerful leaders have gathered to discuss a range of pressing issues—from the escalating Israel-Iran conflict to trade tensions under US President Donald Trump. In an exclusive interview with NewsX Senior Executive Editor Megha Sharma, Professor John Kirton , Director of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto, shares his insights into the critical priorities of the summit. Excerpts:

On the Israel-Iran Conflict

Speaking about the central issue that has dominated the G7 summit agenda—the Israel-Iran conflict— Kirton told NewsX World that this is the most dangerous geopolitical issue at the moment, particularly given the involvement of “nuclear-armed” Israel and the deepening tensions with Iran.

“The first agenda item that they’ll take up is Israel’s attack on Iran and Iran’s predictable response. It is the clearest, most dangerous war at the moment when you have a nuclear-armed Israel trying to stop Iran both from acquiring a nuclear weapon and perhaps even trying to change the entire leadership of Iran—a regime change,” said Kirton .

He went on to explain that while Israel’s actions have drawn support from North America and Europe, the situation remains deeply contentious. With the conflict having already resulted in numerous casualties, the global response has been divided, with Russia and China showing support for Iran while condemning Israel’s actions.

On Mixed Reactions to Israeli Attacks on Iran

Furthermore, responding to a question about the mixed reactions from Europe and North America after Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed over 80 people, many of them civilians, and Russia and China coming out in support of Iran, Kirton emphasised that the G7 nations have been united in condemning Israel’s actions but are calling for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation.

“I think all G7 leaders are united in their statements… the message is ceasefire now. Stop the slaughter, de-escalate, and get back to the negotiating table,” Kirton added.

He further pointed out that the US had warned Israel about the dangers of escalating the situation to such an extent.

“Even Donald Trump knows that it can’t be done. It will make things much worse. America’s support for Israel has its limits, and those limits are now crossed with the extensive damage done to civilian targets.”

On Vladimir Putin’s Attempt to Mediate the Conflict

A key topic discussed was Russia’s attempt to mediate in the Israel-Iran conflict, which was rejected by both the US and Europe. Kirton was unequivocal in his dismissal of Russia’s mediation offer, given its ongoing war in Ukraine and the subsequent civilian casualties there. “It’s unbelievable that anybody would trust a leader in a country of Vladimir Putin, who initiated a war and continues to slaughter innocent civilians in Ukraine… why would anyone trust him to mediate another conflict?” Kirton questioned.

Despite this, he argued that the G7 nations, led by the US, have a unique opportunity to come together and press for a ceasefire, thereby putting pressure on Israel to pull back from the brink of a full-scale war.

On Trump’s Tariffs and Bilateral Talks

President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have been a significant source of tension among G7 nations. Kirton anticipated that tariffs would be a dominant topic during bilateral discussions at the summit, telling NewsX World, “Trump’s tariff war will certainly dominate many of the discussions… I think at the end of the summit, we’ll see at least a clear signal that Trump has declared a truce. Things won’t get worse.”

He noted that Trump has previously shown signs of pulling back from tariff threats, such as in his negotiations with European Union leaders and the UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer. Kirton believes the G7 leaders would aim to de-escalate the situation to avoid further economic damage, particularly as the tariffs have begun to hurt American businesses and consumers.

On the Future of US-Canada Relations

A significant portion of the conversation also focused on the evolving relationship between the US and Canada, with Kirton noting that Trump’s remarks about making Canada the 51st US state had created tensions between the two nations. However, Kirton was optimistic that the G7 summit could mark the beginning of a reset in US-Canada relations under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“I think there is [a reset],” Kirton said.

“It’s unbelievable that one G7 leader would say to the others, ‘I want your country to be part of mine.’ But now all major European powers and G7 members are saying, ‘No, absolutely not.’”

Kirton asserted that Carney, as Canada’s new leader, would be able to defuse some of these tensions and begin restoring Canada’s position within the G7, despite the strain caused by Trump’s rhetoric.

On India-Canada Relations and the G7 Summit

On the invitation extended by Carney to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit, Kirton praised the move, noting that it provides a crucial opportunity for both leaders to meet face-to-face and resolve outstanding issues, particularly regarding the death of a Canadian of Indian origin who had been involved in separatist activities. “I think it was a great move by Prime Minister Carney… this will be the first chance for Modi and Carney to sit down face-to-face and deepen that process,” Kirton said.

Notably, the recent invite comes after a period of strained relations between the two countries under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, primarily due to concerns over Khalistani movements in Canada.

Kirton suggested that the G7 summit could pave the way for greater cooperation between Canada and India, especially in countering foreign interference and preventing further violence.

G7 Research Group and the ‘ Kananaskis Book’

Kirton also shared insights into the work of the G7 Research Group, which produces key documents such as the “Kananaskis Summit 2025 G7” book. This book includes contributions from G7 leaders, international organisations, and experts who assess the performance of the group on crucial issues like the global economy and climate change. “The G7 Research Group produces background books for each summit… It evaluates past commitments and how well the G7 has implemented them,” Kirton explained.

