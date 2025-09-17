Melodi Trends On X, Netizens Go Crazy With Creative Memes Of PM Modi And Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday today, September 17, and social media witnessed a flood of wishes from across the globe. People from politics, cinema, and international leadership shared messages on X to mark the occasion. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan shared his #MyModiStory, praising Modi’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming the guiding force of the nation.

He described Modi’s leadership as one that instills unity, dignity, and self-belief among Indians. Social media platforms lit up with heartfelt messages, creative posts, and memes, making Modi’s birthday a widely celebrated online event.

Giorgia Meloni’s Wish Sparks “Melodi” Trend

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s message for Prime Minister Modi became one of the most notable birthday wishes. She posted on X with a picture, describing Modi’s strength and determination as a source of inspiration.

Meloni wished him good health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future while strengthening ties between India and Italy. Netizens quickly picked up on her greeting, and the hashtag “Melodi” began trending on X. Users created memes, collages, and humorous posts celebrating the bond between Modi and Meloni, making the trend one of the highlights of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Buon 75° compleanno al Primo Ministro indiano @narendramodi.

La sua forza, la sua determinazione e la sua capacità di guidare milioni di persone sono fonte di ispirazione.

Con amicizia e stima gli auguro salute ed energia per continuare a guidare l’India verso un futuro luminoso… pic.twitter.com/OqXr1GFlc0 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2025

Melodi Trends On X

Millions of users across India posted tributes, creative memes, and artwork under trending hashtags like #HappyBirthdayModiJi and #Melodi. This comes after Itlay PM Meloni sends birthday wishes to PM Modi. The posts highlighted people’s engagement in celebrating the occasion online.

They both are the trend winners 😍

Happiest Birthday 💐🎂🎉 Modi ji #HappyBirthdayModiji #Melodi pic.twitter.com/kP28IdDiHE — Shivang Kaushik (@Shivangkaushik3) September 17, 2025

Leaders from across the world extended warm greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Modi a good friend and expressed his desire to further strengthen India-Israel ties.

#WATCH | On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You’ve accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the… pic.twitter.com/QOyLoBfY3U — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his greetings, recalling his 2023 India visit during the G20 Summit and praising India-UK relations.

#WATCH | On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak says, “It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and… pic.twitter.com/5HhePwv2kd — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay conveyed wishes from the people of Bhutan, praying for Modi’s long life and happiness.

#WATCH | On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay says, “Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life.” pic.twitter.com/qkHqU3fKtg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Modi a close friend and appreciated the role of the Indian community in Australia.

Bollywood Celebrities Join Birthday Celebrations

Several Bollywood stars joined the celebrations, sharing heartfelt wishes for the Prime Minister. Actor Vivek Oberoi posted a poetic tribute, calling Modi a guiding light for millions.

From dawn to dusk, a tireless stride,

For a billion hearts, a beacon, a guide.

On this special day, we honor your birth,

A life dedicated to Bharat’s rebirth. Happy Birthday, Shri Narendra Modi Ji.@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/XrfmCcDAQ4 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2025

Aamir Khan extended wishes, acknowledging Modi’s contributions toward India’s progress and praying for his long life.

#WATCH | Wishing PM Modi on his 75th birthday today, Actor Aamir Khan says, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to… pic.twitter.com/NlX2hbfc4w — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Salman Khan posted a short birthday message addressing Modi as “Narendrabhai.”

Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi a very happy birthday …. @narendramodi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2025

Actress Alia Bhatt praised Modi’s leadership and prayed for continued progress under his guidance.

#WATCH | On PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Actor Alia Bhatt says, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress…” pic.twitter.com/KO0uatLcku — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Actor Mahesh Babu wished him health and inspiration, while actress Karisma Kapoor sent wishes for his long life and happiness. The messages highlighted Modi’s influence beyond politics into popular culture.

Watch: Actor Mahesh Babu wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Happy Birthday, praying for his good health, happiness, and continued inspiration through his leadership pic.twitter.com/JCUL5sax8C — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2025





Indian Leaders and Citizens Share Messages

Alongside global leaders and celebrities, Indian political leaders and citizens also joined in extending their greetings. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Modi good health on his 75th birthday.

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2025

Shashi Tharoor posted on X, wishing PKM Modi on his birthday.

“Wishing Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. May the year ahead be filled with good health, happiness, and continued success in the service of the nation.”