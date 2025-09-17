Melodi Trends On X, Netizens Go Crazy With Creative Memes Of PM Modi And Giorgia Meloni
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, September 17, and social media platforms flooded with birthday wishes from world leaders, celebrities, and citizens. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s greeting went viral, sparking the hashtag “Melodi” with netizens sharing memes and creative posts.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 17, 2025 17:37:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday today, September 17, and social media witnessed a flood of wishes from across the globe. People from politics, cinema, and international leadership shared messages on X to mark the occasion. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan shared his #MyModiStory, praising Modi’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming the guiding force of the nation.

He described Modi’s leadership as one that instills unity, dignity, and self-belief among Indians. Social media platforms lit up with heartfelt messages, creative posts, and memes, making Modi’s birthday a widely celebrated online event.

Giorgia Meloni’s Wish Sparks “Melodi” Trend

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s message for Prime Minister Modi became one of the most notable birthday wishes. She posted on X with a picture, describing Modi’s strength and determination as a source of inspiration.

Meloni wished him good health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future while strengthening ties between India and Italy. Netizens quickly picked up on her greeting, and the hashtag “Melodi” began trending on X. Users created memes, collages, and humorous posts celebrating the bond between Modi and Meloni, making the trend one of the highlights of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Melodi Trends On X 

Millions of users across India posted tributes, creative memes, and artwork under trending hashtags like #HappyBirthdayModiJi and #Melodi. This comes after Itlay PM Meloni sends birthday wishes to PM Modi. The posts highlighted people’s engagement in celebrating the occasion online. 

Leaders from across the world extended warm greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Modi a good friend and expressed his desire to further strengthen India-Israel ties. 

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his greetings, recalling his 2023 India visit during the G20 Summit and praising India-UK relations.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay conveyed wishes from the people of Bhutan, praying for Modi’s long life and happiness.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Modi a close friend and appreciated the role of the Indian community in Australia.

Bollywood Celebrities Join Birthday Celebrations

Several Bollywood stars joined the celebrations, sharing heartfelt wishes for the Prime Minister. Actor Vivek Oberoi posted a poetic tribute, calling Modi a guiding light for millions.

Aamir Khan extended wishes, acknowledging Modi’s contributions toward India’s progress and praying for his long life.

Salman Khan posted a short birthday message addressing Modi as “Narendrabhai.”

Actress Alia Bhatt praised Modi’s leadership and prayed for continued progress under his guidance.

Actor Mahesh Babu wished him health and inspiration, while actress Karisma Kapoor sent wishes for his long life and happiness. The messages highlighted Modi’s influence beyond politics into popular culture.


Indian Leaders and Citizens Share Messages

Alongside global leaders and celebrities, Indian political leaders and citizens also joined in extending their greetings. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Prime Minister Modi good health on his 75th birthday.

Shashi Tharoor posted on X, wishing PKM Modi on his birthday. 

“Wishing Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. May the year ahead be filled with good health, happiness, and continued success in the service of the nation.”

giorgia meloniMelodipm-modi-birthday

