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Home > World News > Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada

Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada

A dramatic Bike accident near the Surrey-Delta border left a motorcycle hanging from a traffic signal after a collision with a sedan.

Bike hangs from pole following a crash (Images: X)
Bike hangs from pole following a crash (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 21:00 IST

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Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada

A shocking Bike accident in Canada near the Surrey-Delta border on Saturday afternoon left residents stunned after a motorcycle was found hanging from an overhead traffic signal above a busy intersection. The dramatic crash happened shortly before 3 pm near Scott Road and 72nd Avenue and quickly drew crowds of people who stopped to watch emergency crews at work. Videos and photos from the scene spread rapidly online, showing the damaged motorcycle tangled high above the roadway around a traffic signal pole. Police said the Bike accident involved a motorcycle and a sedan and resulted in serious injuries to the rider, though officials confirmed the injuries were not life-threatening.

Shocking scene unfolds near busy Surrey-Delta intersection after major collision

As per reports, Delta police officers were called to the 7100-block of Scott Road at 72nd Avenue and 120th Street after reports of a serious Bike accident involving a motorcycle and a car. Emergency crews rushed to the area and found the motorcycle suspended over the roadway while the damaged sedan remained below in the intersection. Police confirmed that the motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured in the collision.

The unusual sight immediately attracted attention from passing drivers and nearby residents. Many people gathered around the intersection and used their phones to record videos and take photographs as crews tried to safely remove the motorcycle from the traffic signal structure.

Eyewitnesses say the suspended motorcycle looked ‘straight out of a movie’

Local resident William Chan, who happened to pass through the area during the Bike accident aftermath, described the shocking moment he realised the motorcycle was hanging above the road. Speaking to CBC, Chan said, “Never seen anything like this, like seeing a movie.”

Chan explained that he first noticed a badly damaged car sitting in the middle of the intersection and started searching for the second vehicle involved in the crash. “I was looking down and then I looked up and the [motorbike] was above, kind of crazy,” he said.

Another bystander, Jevon Ryan, also reacted with disbelief after witnessing the aftermath of the Bike accident. He reportedly said it was difficult to understand how the motorcycle had become wrapped around the traffic signal pole following the impact. The dramatic visuals from the crash site continued circulating online throughout the day, with many social media users describing the incident as unbelievable.

Traffic disruptions continue as crews remove debris and investigate the crash

As per reports, the Bike accident caused major traffic disruption in the area as authorities temporarily shut down Scott Road between 70th Avenue and 72nd Avenue. Police said the road closure was necessary so emergency crews could safely remove the motorcycle, clear debris from the roadway, and restore normal traffic movement. Officials have not yet shared details about what caused the crash. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the Bike accident and whether speed or other factors may have played a role.

Authorities have also not released the identity of the injured motorcyclist. The crash remained under investigation as crews worked late into the day to fully reopen the busy roadway near the Surrey-Delta border.

Also Read: Bihar Shocker: Groom Dies In Road Accident On Wedding Day, Ceremony Carried Forward With His Younger Brother Amid Shock And Deep Grief | WATCH

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Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada

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Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada
Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada
Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada
Watch: Motorcycle Left Hanging Mid-Air From Traffic Signal After ‘Straight Out Of A Movie’ Crash In Canada

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