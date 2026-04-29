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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead

Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead

Two people died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh after a car fell 150 feet into a ditch on the Bharwain–Hoshiarpur road and caught fire.

Car crash in Himachal Pradesh caught on cam (Image: X)
Car crash in Himachal Pradesh caught on cam (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 29, 2026 20:44:42 IST

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Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead

Himachal Pradesh: CCTV footage shows a vehicle lost control and drove into a 150 feet deep pocket in the Chintpurni district Of Himachal Pradesh. The accident happened on the Bharwain to Hoshiarpur road which has a lot of curves and steep hills.

Preliminary reports indicate the swift car lost control and fell 150 ft into a ditch, soon afterwards catching on fire. Once the police and other emergency personnel arrived the vehicle was so badly charred it was very difficult for the first responders to find the victims in the vehicle.

Himachal Pradesh Accident: Car Falls Into 150-Foot Ditch, Catches Fire

As per reports, when investigators arrived they located one victim in the grass outside of the vehicle and another was found ignited inside of the vehicle. Based upon available evidence police were able to determine that there were only two victims in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Reports say that t-he Vehicle is licensed in Ludhiana, Punjab (PB-10-K-7531) and appears to have been caught on CCTV as it veered off the road and plunged into the ditch as if it was in a stunt movie.

Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: CCTV Captures Moment of Crash

According to reports, an Aadhaar card containing an address on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana (Punjab) was found inside the car by investigators; however, the identity of the victims has yet to be confirmed.

Numerous people believe that the individuals were returning from their visit to the sacred shrine of Maa Chintpurni, after it had been established that their intended destination was the shrine, they were making their way back home.

The roadway on which the accident occurred has demonstrated to be an unsafe area in the past due to its road layout.

Himachal Pradesh Road Risks: Sharp Turns and Past Accidents

The area where the accident occurred is extremely dangerous because of its sharp curves and steep slopes, which have caused accidents in the past. Many years ago aTransport Corporation bus had an accident in that area.

In addition to the information already mentioned above, it has also been determined that a tire may have ruptured. Many reports indicate a loud bang was heard before vehicle ignition and many are speculating that the vehicle may have rolled over because of the tire malfunction.

Himachal Pradesh Crash Raises Questions on Safety

Reports say that the exact cause of the crash is still being investigated, but authorities are continuing to explore every aspect of this tragedy, including how a combination of speed, unsafe road conditions, and possibly a tire blowout contributed to it.

Hill regions like Himachal Pradesh have had their share of accidents because of narrow roads, tight corners, and deep valleys. There have been many history accounts of people falling into deep gorges when they lose control of their vehicles.

Himachal Pradesh Sees Repeated Hill Road Accidents

This repeated occurrence shows how much caution needs to be exercised on mountain roads. Speeding and problems with your car usually result in very serious accidents when driving in hilly regions.

To stop the same thing from happening again, authorities and citizens continue to point to the need for more careful driving, better safety on hills, and more frequent checks of cars before driving.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Check Full Weekly Forecast   

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Tags: Caught on camhimachal pradeshHimachal Pradesh car crash

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Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead

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Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead

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Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead
Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead
Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead
Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead

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