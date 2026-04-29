Bangalore Weather Today: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Bring Relief From Heat As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Check Full Weekly Forecast

Bangalore Weather: Residents of Bengaluru, who are all suffering through an extremely hot month of April, appear to be finally receiving some relief from their continued battle with excessive temperatures. The latest weather update indicates that moderate to heavy thunder showers will begin to move across the entire city of Bengaluru sometime around April 29, 2023. This weather system should bring approximately three to four hours of rain and allow people to take a break from the current heatwaves.

As per reports, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also put out a yellow alert of being able to expect thunderstorms with high winds to occur over various parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, starting April 29, 2023, and continuing until further notice. This warning alerts citizens to the possibility of sudden weather changes, as well as a change from dry heat to stormy weather.

Bangalore Weather Update: Rain Likely After Weeks of Heat

This enormous heat wave has not only affected Bengaluru but entire sections of India as well. Many areas in the northwest, central, and northern regions of Karnataka have reported temperatures exceeding 40° Celsius. Some have even reported temperatures higher than 46° Celsius. This is evidence of just how very extreme this year’s summer weather has been.

Bengaluru, typically known for its milder climate, has experienced numerous days where daily maximum temperatures have been well above normal temperature. For instance, Kempegowda International Airport recorded a 36.8° Celsius temperature today, which is two degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year, while the temperature measured in the city has been recorded at 36.2° Celsius. The heat this month has made for an unusually warm April for everyone throughout Bengaluru.

Bangalore Weather Heatwave: Temperatures Stay Above Normal

Reports say that, the temperature throughout much of April 2026 was generally between 35°C−37°C which is an approximate 2-4°C above the long-term average for this time of the year. This

extreme level of heat combined with dry weather, clear skies and high winds has made life very uncomfortable for many residents, who have been forced to rely more on cooling mechanisms thereby increasing electricity demands for all users. The increase in temperatures has also affected many people’s daily routines because of the increased difficulty of engaging in activities directly outside.

Bangalore Weather Pattern: Heat Followed by Pre-Monsoon Showers

The above-average maximum temperatures being experienced in much of northern India in April are part of a larger weather trend happening throughout India.

However, it is anticipated that southern states will be the first area to see any change in temperature due to the onset of pre-monsoon showers, which typically occur between March and May, and are referred to as mango showers throughout southern parts of the country.

Bangalore Weather Science: How Mango Showers Form

As per reports, the formation of the rains associated with the onset of pre-monsoon showers and mango showers is attributed to the fact that daytime heating is also sufficient to initiate rapid upward movements of warm, moist air located near the ground upwards into the upper reaches of the atmosphere.

Once the warm, moist air has risen, the resulting moisture will begin to condense into tall clouds as the temperature falls further. Once water has condensed into tall clouds those clouds may quickly generate precipitation as well as thunder and lightning, which accounts for the abruptness and intensity of many pre-monsoon showers.

Bangalore Weather Relief: Rain May Ease Heat but Bring Challenges

The IMD indicates that stormy weather will likely occur in south interior Karnataka from April 29 through May 1, producing gusty winds of 40-50 KMPH and could create heavy rainfall over one or two days.

Rain Will Help Cool Off Bangalore but May Create Short-Term Problems

Rain will provide much-needed relief from the heat of the last few weeks but may also create minor problems for some individuals and businesses. Because some areas experience temporary flooding when the rain falls, traffic delays are possible. Lightning and strong winds may also cause temporary disruptions to transportation.

Many Bengaluru residents are looking forward to this meteorological change because they have suffered through an extended period of hot and dry weather. However, due to temperatures remaining warm between rain events, the actual relief may occur sporadically and not all together at once.

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