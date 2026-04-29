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Home > Regionals News > Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast

Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast

The weather in Varanasi and nearby Purvanchal changed suddenly on Wednesday, with clouds, strong winds, rain, and hail after a hot morning.

Weather Varanasi Today (Image: AI-generated)
Weather Varanasi Today (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 29, 2026 16:51:04 IST

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Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast

Weather Varanasi: The India Meteorological Department accurately predicted significant changes in weather Varanasi patterns during the afternoon of May 3rd. The sunny, warm afternoon transitioned rapidly to cloudy with winds and precipitation. Additionally, cold winds disappeared as the materials in the atmosphere became more dynamic as they experienced temperature and humidity fluctuations throughout the afternoon.

According to reports, as temperatures rise over the next few days, there will be an increase in heat in the local area, which will provide energy to create clouds. This type of energy would cause a repeated pattern of sudden changes to the weather Varanasi. The change happened quickly and left many residents confused as a change was seen in the weather within a period of hours from one afternoon to the next.

Weather Varanasi Sees Sudden Afternoon Shift With Clouds and Winds

Reports say that in Bhadohi district, at the very beginning in Purvanchal, experienced its first indication of changing weather patterns, as thunderstorms developed rapidly with heavy showering, gusty winds, and hail. The strong winds started off by blowing the buds off mango trees; therefore, farmers would be concerned about whether they would have any crop losses this year due to the wind.

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Later on, around mid-afternoon, the clouds accumulated such that it was as if the night had come upon them; therefore, the sudden darkness at midday was more pronounced by how fast events had transpired in the weather Varanasi

Weather Varanasi Brings Rain, Hailstorm and Crop Concerns

According to reports, the Varanasi weather saw strong winds continuing to blow until approximately 2 PM earlier today. Soon thereafter, approximately 2:30, a rapid build-up of cloud cover occurred, causing considerable precipitation (drizzle) near Bhadohi, followed closely by strong gusting winds, thunderstorm activity, and finally large hailstones all within a relatively short period of time.

The abrupt nature of these weather events has created considerable angst among local residents, particularly farmers, regarding their crops. Strong winds during these isolated thunderstorms resulted in significant amounts of trees uprooted throughout many areas of Varanasi, as well as numerous downed power lines. Many residents experienced significant inconvenience as a result of tree and power line-related damage caused by this weather Varanasi.

Weather Varanasi Matches IMD Prediction of Changing Conditions

Reports say that the India Meteorological Department has made predictions regarding cloud cover, rain and wind. The weather behaved as predicted with warm, clear skies in the morning and overcast with rain and strong winds later in the day.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted similar weather conditions for the next several days. Additionally, they believe that local influences including heating and high humidity could lead to earlier-than-expected monsoon activity.

Weather Varanasi Data Shows Temperature Drop and Rising Humidity

As per reports, the temperatures for the last 24 hours were: maximum: 38.8°C, which is 1.6°C below the normal; and minimum: 26.3°C, which is 2.4°C above normal. So, we see a mixed trend of temperatures.

The humidity during this period ranged from 34% to 66%. Even though the maximum temperature dropped approximately four degrees, the minimum temperature increased approximately two degrees. This humidity increase is being clearly shown in the increase in cloudiness observed in our area of measurement.

Weather Varanasi Expected to Stay Unstable in Coming Days

As per reports, weather experts predict temperature fluctuations in the coming days due to increased humidity in our environment and the influence of the clouds on the heatwave.

In addition, the active cloud movement caused temperatures to fall and create unpredictable weather events. People in Varanasi and surrounding regions can expect additional similar conditions in the near future and should be aware of how unpredictable weather can be over the next few days.

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Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast

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Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast
Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast
Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast
Varanasi Weather Today: Dense Clouds, Rain And Hailstorm Lash Purvanchal As IMD Signals More Unstable Days Ahead – Check Full Weekly Forecast

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