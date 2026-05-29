Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

At least 12 people were injured after clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages of Nuh district following Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers, says police.



Old Panchayat Election Rivalry Triggers Violence In Nizampur Village



One of the incidents took place in Nizampur village, where six people were hurt due to an old dispute linked to Panchayat elections. According to police, an argument started after the morning prayers between a group led by Jamil and another led by Ramzi, which later turned violent.

Eyewitnesses said both groups threw stones at each other and attacked using sticks and axes, causing panic in the village.

Police from Akera police station reached the spot after receiving information and managed to calm the situation.

Akera Police Station SHO Inspector Virendra Kumar said no complaint has been filed by either side so far. He added that police are keeping a close watch on the situation and action will be taken once a complaint is received.

Six Injured In Singar Village Clash, One Critical

The second clash happened in Singar village, where two groups got into a fight over an old rivalry. Police said a small argument soon turned into a violent clash, injuring at least six people.

After getting information about the incident, Bichor police reached the village and controlled the situation.

All the injured were taken to the Punhana Community Health Centre for treatment.

Doctors said one of the injured persons is in critical condition after suffering a serious head injury. He was later referred to Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhar for further treatment.

Bichor police station SHO Inspector Sukhbir said no complaint has been received so far.

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