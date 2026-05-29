Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

At least 12 people were injured after clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages of Nuh district following Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers.

At least 12 people were injured after clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages of Nuh district following Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers. Photo: AI Generated
At least 12 people were injured after clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages of Nuh district following Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 01:12 IST

At least 12 people were injured after clashes broke out between rival groups in two villages of Nuh district following Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) prayers, says police.

Old Panchayat Election Rivalry Triggers Violence In Nizampur Village

One of the incidents took place in Nizampur village, where six people were hurt due to an old dispute linked to Panchayat elections. According to police, an argument started after the morning prayers between a group led by Jamil and another led by Ramzi, which later turned violent.

You Might Be Interested In

Eyewitnesses said both groups threw stones at each other and attacked using sticks and axes, causing panic in the village.

Police from Akera police station reached the spot after receiving information and managed to calm the situation.

Akera Police Station SHO Inspector Virendra Kumar said no complaint has been filed by either side so far. He added that police are keeping a close watch on the situation and action will be taken once a complaint is received.

Six Injured In Singar Village Clash, One Critical

The second clash happened in Singar village, where two groups got into a fight over an old rivalry. Police said a small argument soon turned into a violent clash, injuring at least six people.

After getting information about the incident, Bichor police reached the village and controlled the situation.

All the injured were taken to the Punhana Community Health Centre for treatment.

Doctors said one of the injured persons is in critical condition after suffering a serious head injury. He was later referred to Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhar for further treatment.

Bichor police station SHO Inspector Sukhbir said no complaint has been received so far.

Also Read: Delhi Heatwave Kills 157 In May; How You Can Protect Yourself

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages
Tags: 12 peopleBakrid Eid al-Adha prayersclashesNuh districtrival groups

RELATED News

Rain & Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Scorching Heat In Delhi-NCR

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Ex-Judge Giribala Singh

Ajmer Road Horror: Ex-Sarpanch Among Four Family Members Found Dead In Burnt Car

Controversy Erupts In Reasi Over Eid-ul-Adha Greeting Post Shared On Social Media By A School

Who is DK Shivakumar? Congress veteran to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

LATEST NEWS

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive As Netanyahu Orders IDF To Control 70% Of Territory

US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz

US, Iran Reach 60-Day Ceasefire Framework; Trump's Approval Pending

Iran Slams US Over Recent Attack, Says ‘America Is Not Trustworthy’

Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season

Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Teases Mark Ruffalo’s Return — Is Marvel Bringing Back Beast Hulk?

Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Kerala Giant Wheel Collapse Injures Five, Including Two Children

Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages
Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages
Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages
Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

QUICK LINKS